Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

What's up with Vodafone Idea's fundraising?

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 3/25/2022
Comment (0)

India's third-largest service provider, Vodafone Idea, began a massive fundraising process earlier this month to clear off its debt and make investments to improve network performance and coverage.

The company's board approved raising a total of INR145 billion (US$1.9 billion) from its backers, Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group, and external investors.

The plan is to raise INR45 billion ($589 million) by raising a preferential share issue at INR13.30 ($0.17). This is likely to be cleared by the end of March.

However, the company was expecting to raise INR10 billion ($131 million) from investors, which is now likely to happen during the next financial year. India's financial year starts in April and runs until March.

Vodafone Idea is believed to be in touch with several investors, including Apollo Global Management and Carlyle. (Source: Amlan Mathur/Alamy Stock Photo)
Vodafone Idea is believed to be in touch with several investors, including Apollo Global Management and Carlyle.
(Source: Amlan Mathur/Alamy Stock Photo)

Media reports suggest that Vodafone Idea has asked the government to hasten the conversion of interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into government equity since this will help it raise funds from external investors.

Vodafone Idea had a debt of INR1.97 trillion ($25.81 billion) and a cash balance of just INR15 billion ($196 million) at the end of December 2021. A major part of this is related to AGR dues and other penalties the company owes to the government.

Earlier in 2022, Vodafone Idea announced that it had taken up the government's offer to convert part of these pending dues into government equity.

This made the government the largest shareholder in the company, with a 35.8% stake. Consequently, this brings down the holdings of Vodafone Group from the current 44.39% to 28.5%. Aditya Birla Group's stake in the company will decrease from 27.66% to 17.8%.

However, this is according to Vodafone's calculations - and the government is yet to confirm that it agrees.

This impacts the company's ability to attract new funding since any prospective investor would like to be certain of the government's holdings and its role in running the company. Vodafone Idea is believed to be in touch with several investors, including Apollo Global Management and Carlyle.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Vodafone Idea is also considering returning bank guarantees withheld by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as security against the AGR payments.

If this is approved, the company will acquire around INR150 billion ($1.96 billion), considerably improving its financial health. The company has also appointed SBI Capital Markets to restructure loans that it needs to repay over the next four years.

While the company's problems were addressed to an extent when it decided to bring in the government as the largest shareholder, it still needs to find an investor to be entirely out of the woods.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE