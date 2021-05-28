Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

War of words between Twitter and Indian government escalates

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 5/28/2021
Comment (0)

The war of words between social media giant Twitter and the Indian government over new social media rules now in force continues to escalate.

The new laws, the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules 2021, demand that social media firms and intermediaries appoint a chief compliance officer and an official contact person in India.

Twitter has raised concern that this compliance officer can be criminally liable for the content on the platform.

In addition, any social media company with more than 5 million followers must identify the originator of content, and remove it if government demands it. WhatsApp has filed a case in Delhi Court regarding this particular change in the law.

Twitter issued a statement on Thursday saying that while it is willing to "comply with the laws," it has serious concerns about the safety of its employees in the country. The statement also says that it is also concerned about the "intimidation tactics" used by the police and the "potential threat to freedom of expression."

"To keep our service available, we will strive to comply with applicable law in India. But just as we do around the world, we will continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the rule of law," says the statement issued by Twitter. The microblogging site has around 17.5 million users in the country.

Flame war: Social media giant Twitter and the Indian government are going head to head over who controls the truth. (Source: Marten Bjork on Unsplash)
Flame war: Social media giant Twitter and the Indian government are going head to head over who controls the truth.
(Source: Marten Bjork on Unsplash)

Twitter's statement comes close on the heels of WhatsApp filing a legal case against the Indian government saying that the new rules are not in line with individual privacy rights.

Police presence

Twitter's statement brought a sharp retort from both the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Delhi Police. MeitY statement says that Twitter's statement is an "attempt to dictate its terms to the world's largest democracy."

"Twitter needs to stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land. Law-making and policy formulations are the sole prerogative of the sovereign, and Twitter is just a social media platform, and it has no locus in dictating what India's legal policy framework should be," says MeitY's statement.

The microblogging site came to the attention of Delhi Police when it tagged a tweet by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson as "manipulated media."

Delhi Police officials visited the Twitter office in Gurugram earlier this week to deliver a summons. In a statement issued yesterday, they also questioned the basis on which the tag of "manipulated media" was used. Meity's request to drop the tag was ignored by Twitter.

Controlling the narrative?

There is a widespread belief that the government slipped up in its handling of the second coronavirus wave in April, and social media platforms reflected this. The new rules are an effort on the part of the Indian government to control the narrative.

Last month it asked social media firms to take down any content about the "Indian variant" of COVID-19. The B.1.617 variant is generally referred to as the Indian variant because of the speed with which it spread in the country.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

Twitter was also asked to remove content that was critical of government efforts to control the pandemic. Facebook blocked posts with certain tags which were critical of the government in April, before restoring them after a few hours.

Many in India believe that while social media giants need to be controlled, this should not be at the cost of freedom of expression.

It remains to be seen whether the administration will actually take the next step and ban Twitter to set an example to others. There is a strong possibility that the government might postpone implementation of the new social media rules for six months to resolve the issues.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Helping frustrated customers By Ed Morche, Lumen Technologies
The future of distributed cloud and 5G for the new age By Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE