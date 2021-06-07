Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Vodafone Idea gasping for financial relief in India

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 7/6/2021
Comment (0)

The financial situation of Vodafone Idea, India's third-largest private telco, continues to worsen.

The company is now looking to sell its data center business, optical fiber unit and fixed-line broadband subsidiary to raise funds, according to reports. It is also asking banks to reduce their collateral charges. It's possible that the sale will be based on a leaseback model, with Vodafone Idea leasing the capacity for a long period of time. The telco has one data centre in Mumbai and 160,000 km of optic fiber in the country.

Bring down the shutters: Vodafone Idea is desperate for cash to clear off debts of $3 billion owed to the government. (Source: Arti Sandhu on Flickr CC 2.0)
Bring down the shutters: Vodafone Idea is desperate for cash to clear off debts of $3 billion owed to the government.
(Source: Arti Sandhu on Flickr CC 2.0)

Regarding its fixed-line business, it is available in only 21 cities in southern and western India. This is through the acquisition of You Broadband. The operator hopes to raise $1 billion by hiving off these business units. However, this will not be sufficient, as it needs to clear adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and other government dues of around $3 billion between December 2021 and April 2022.

Vodafone Idea reported a cash balance of just INR3500 million ($47 million) at the end of the March 2021 quarter. And it recorded a loss of almost INR70 billion ($941 million) in the same quarter. Vodafone Idea has been struggling to procure investment of around INR250 bn ($3.36 billion). Google and Amazon are said to be interested, but nothing has borne results so far.

Force majeure

The service provider has said the dire financial condition of the Indian telecom industry is one reason it has failed to secure investment. India's telecom industry is in massive debt, and operators have refrained from increasing tariffs because of the hyper-competitive environment.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Vodafone has written to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), highlighting the precarious situation of its finances, and asking the department to postpone its spectrum dues by a year. The government is yet to respond, but Telecom Watchdog, an NGO, has written to the Communications Minister asking for an audit before any decision.

The next few months will decide Vodafone Idea's fate in the country. However, the company has more than 250 million subscribers, with a large percentage of high-ARPU paying users.

So it seems the government needs to come up with a viable solution to the company's problems. Otherwise, as Bharti Airtel's Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said some time back, Vodafone Idea's exit will lead to a duopoly – which will be "tragic."

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
Keeping Innovation RuralStar Pro, Connecting the Unconnected By Huawei
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE