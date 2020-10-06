Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

US vs. Huawei: Be careful what you wish for

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/10/2020
Comment (0)

Huawei could run short of key chips for its networking gear by early next year, as US sanctions take their toll.

The Shenzhen-based vendor is uncertain if it can even fulfill its existing contracts to supply 5G kit to operators in China and around the world, Bloomberg is reporting.

So, the latest and harshest round of Huawei bans is already having the desired effect. But be careful what you wish for.

If Huawei can't fulfill its 90-plus 5G contracts, the result will be messy and costly for operators.

Presumably those telcos will be forced to turn, directly or indirectly, to Nokia, Ericsson, Samsung and/or NEC, and pay whatever it takes. Neither they nor their governments will thank Washington for that.

Even Attorney General Bill Barr is asking just whose equipment are telcos going to buy if they are warned off Huawei.

More than that, the blowback from this kind of total ban could mean long-term harm to the US chip industry.

China accounted for 23% of global semiconductor demand in 2018. Since the US-China trade war began, average annual growth for US chip firms has declined from 10% to around 1%, Boston Consulting Group points out.

It argues that under current restrictions US firms could lose 8% of global share and 16% of revenue. If the US enforces a total semiconductor ban on China, this could rise to 18% of global share and 37% of revenue.

These falls in revenue would mean cuts in R&D spending, capital investment and jobs.

So even allowing for the need to push back against China's forced technology transfers, IP theft and extensive state subsidies – not to mention its alarming penchant for hostage-taking – there are good reasons for trying to cut a deal.

The phase one trade agreement in January did include some measures relating to technology transfers and IP theft, though nothing on subsidies.

But the impact of the latest Huawei measures means the US could return to the negotiating table in a position of strength.

China's efforts to build a world-class chip industry go back to the 1950s.

A recent Brookings Institution research paper says the national champion, SMIC, is around five years behind the world's leaders.

SMIC and the next-biggest firm, Unigroup, received state subsidies equivalent to 40% and 30% respectively of total revenue between 2014-18.

That's not much of a result. In aggregate, China accounts for just 3% of global capacity in advanced chips.

But some analysts believe this may change as the nation turns toward domestic suppliers as a result of the Huawei bans.

In a scale game such as chips, money makes a difference. There's an avalanche of cash waiting to be tipped into the sector. Last year the government created a new $29 billion national IC fund, and Brookings says at least $80 billion has also been raised through provincial and municipal funds.

It might be too much to expect reasonable compromise from either national leader at this stage. But giving Huawei a little breathing space might be better than trying to kill it off altogether.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 25, 2020 Deploying PON in a Pandemic World
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE