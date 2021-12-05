Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

US scraps Xiaomi blacklisting

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 5/12/2021
Comment (0)

Smartphone maker Xiaomi, which is riding high in OEM vendor rankings, has notched up a rare victory for Chinese tech on US soil.

As reported by Bloomberg, the US defense department, in a filing submitted to US courts, agreed that a final order vacating the designation of Xiaomi as a communist Chinese military company "would be appropriate."

"The parties have agreed upon a path forward that would resolve this litigation without the need for contested briefing," according to the filing. It was not clear, however, if there were any conditions attached to remove Xiaomi from the blacklist.

Clear for takeoff: The US Department of Defense has backed down when it comes to the ban on Xiaomi. (Source: keso s on Flickr CC2.0)
Clear for takeoff: The US Department of Defense has backed down when it comes to the ban on Xiaomi.
(Source: keso s on Flickr CC2.0)

Xiaomi shares rose by nearly 7% on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong when the news broke.

Trump trumped

Former US president Donald Trump signed an executive order last November banning American investment in Chinese companies perceived to have close ties to the country’s military.

On January 14, Trump, just days before he left office, added Xiaomi to a list of "Communist Chinese Military Companies" under the 1999 National Defense Authorization Act's Section 1237. Xiaomi fought back, threatening to sue the US government. It argued that the designation was "factually incorrect and deprived the company of legal due process."

In March a US court sided with Xiaomi and temporarily blocked the Department of Defense.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on
Light Reading.

Defense from forcing American investors to divest from the company. The court concluded that "defendants have not made the case that the national security interests at stake here are compelling," and that it was "somewhat skeptical that weighty national security interests are actually implicated here."

Following what appears to be capitulation by the US Department of Defense over its stance on Xiaomi, Bloomberg reports the two parties are negotiating over specific terms and will file a separate joint proposal before May 20.

China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom – China’s "big three" carriers - recently announced they will no longer trade their American Depository Share stocks on the New York Stock Exchange after losing an appeal against NYSE’s decision to delist them.

All three operators are on the US blacklist.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE