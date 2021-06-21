Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

US is winning the Pacific cable wars

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/21/2021
Comment (0)

The US may be struggling to persuade the world to ban Huawei from 5G, but it's a clear winner in the Pacific cable wars.

Last week Washington won yet another round, forcing the suspension of the East Micronesia Cable because of the involvement of Chinese vendor HMN Technologies.

The 2,000km cable is intended to link Micronesia in the west Pacific with the island states of Kiribati and Nauru.

Fix it up: It's not the US Navy (above) that has their hands on undersea cables - the country is winning the undersea war with China. (Source: US Navy Official Page on Flickr, CC2.0)
Fix it up: It's not the US Navy (above) that has their hands on undersea cables – the country is winning the undersea war with China.
(Source: US Navy Official Page on Flickr, CC2.0)

But the project, backed by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, has stalled after some of the states, prompted by the US, raised security concerns over the role of HMN, formerly the Huawei subsea cable unit.

Insecure line

The cable's planned connection to the HANTRU-1 cable linking Guam and US military test sites in the Kwajalein atoll further heightened security fears.

HMN, now majority-owned by the Hengtong Group, submitted a bid that was 20% below rivals Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) and Japan's NEC, Reuters reported.

Because there was no way to remove HMN from the bidding, the $73 million project is now on hold. The World Bank has said it is working with the island state governments to try to revive it.

It's the latest in a series of setbacks for China as the US, Japan and Australia have moved to sideline Chinese players from the Pacific cable networks.

Last year Beijing lost in the early maneuvering around the huge Humboldt cable that will connect continental South America to Asia.

The Chile government rejected China's plan to build a system that landed in Shanghai in favor of a more cost-effective Japanese proposal to link across the South Pacific to Australia, which has multiple routes into southeast and northeast Asia.

Want to know more about optical? Check out our dedicated optical channel here on Light Reading.

The $600 million project, backed by the Chile and Brazil governments, has not yet been put to tender. Two US consultancies were appointed last week to help find partners for the project.

Three years ago the Australian government dumped Huawei from a contract to build a cable linking the Solomon Islands to Sydney.

A fresh contract was issued to ASN to install the 4,700km Coral Sea Cable System, which was completed in December 2019 at an estimated $93 million cost.

In January, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) funded NEC to build a short bridging cable from Palau to the SEA-US trans-Pacific system, backed by the US and Australian governments.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE