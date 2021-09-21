Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

US government of two minds over blacklisting Honor

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 9/21/2021
Comment (0)

US security agencies are divided over whether to include China's smartphone maker Honor on an export blacklist.

The departments of Defense and Energy favored blacklisting the company, which Huawei sold in 2020, while the Commerce and State departments opposed this. The deadlock was at the level of permanent civil servants. It will now be escalated to political appointees at the four departments.

Biden his time: If the current stalemate over Honor's export future continues, President Biden could have the final say. (Source: White House)
Biden his time: If the current stalemate over Honor's export future continues, President Biden could have the final say.
(Source: White House)

If the deadlock remains, it then goes to the cabinet level, with President Biden ultimately deciding in the case of a tie there. Dealing with Chinese technology, and in particular Huawei (and, in Honor's case, its spin-off) remains a charged and unresolved subject for the Biden administration, even 35 weeks into power.

The Biden administration, like Trump's before it, has characterized Huawei's attempts to market its 5G telecommunications equipment abroad as a national security threat, giving the Chinese government abilities either to spy on or disrupt communications elsewhere. The list in question is the Entity List, a list of companies US companies are banned from trading with without special permission. The decision ultimately will be a "bellwether of the Biden Administration's policy towards China," tweets Brandon Van Grack.

If Biden ends up siding with Commerce and State, he suggests, it means he's leaning more towards the concerns of US industry and a more conciliatory relationship with China.

Plus some have noted that after all, Huawei doesn't own the company any more, Honor has no presence in the US, and it doesn't have a 5G networking equipment division.

And if "that last bit is the main reason why Huawei is on the list, so why would Honor belong there?" argues Scott Brown.​​ On the other hand, infuriating congressional Republican China hawks with US midterm elections a year away in November 2022 could be brave.

Last month, Rep Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, wrote a letter with a dozen other members which called on Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to add Honor to the list, saying Huawei's decision to sell the company in January was "export control evasion".

There is more than a grain of truth to that, inasmuch as the Trump administration's 2019 listing made it vastly more difficult for Huawei to purchase the software licenses and processes it needed to build the devices.

Microsoft with Honor

Honor launched the Magic 3 series in August 2021, its first post-Huawei flagship devices. The standard Magic 3 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, while the Pro and Pro Plus use the 888 Plus. The three levels vary substantially in their camera offerings, but all share a curved edge screen design.

(Honor has opted for a steep 89-degree bend, while other smartphone makers have fallen away from the trend of curved screens of late.)

Meanwhile Honor has also made partnerships in western Big Tech, too. It announced last week it had formed a partnership with Microsoft to develop AI and other end-user devices, and said its upcoming Honor MagicBook V 14 will be one of the first laptops to ship with Windows 11 installed.

The company will adapt AI speech and translation services based on Microsoft Azure to support its smart assist YOYO, it said. Honor mobile devices, free from the shadow of Huawei, have also regained access to the Google Play store.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

When the Magic 3 series launches globally, they will therefore come with Google apps and services. And this should make the series more competitive in worldwide markets than the company's recent Huawei-era phones, which could use only Huaewi's only services and AppGallery. But for all these gains, the company will be watching nervously what happens in Washington.

These are, after all, very similar measures to the one that knocked Huawei out of the smartphone market, in which it had only months before briefly attained the prize spot of biggest seller.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE