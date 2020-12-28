Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

To Huawei, 2020 gave a brief crown and a trade war

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 12/28/2020
Comment (0)

For a fleeting few bright moments in April, May and June 2020, Huawei reigned supreme as the world's largest smartphone maker, shipping 55.8 million smartphones.

South Korea's Perennial champion, Samsung, found itself taking an unaccustomed silver, shipping 53.7 million units in the second quarter, in Canalys's count. And then the US-China tech trade war came, and Shenzhen's swan song ended.

(Kicking dust in its wounds, Gartner then totted up the second-quarter results slightly differently, suggesting on the recount Samsung clung onto its lead with 54.75 million units, a nostril ahead of Huawei's 54.12 million.)

Its revenue for the first nine months of the year, 671.3 billion yuan ($100.6 billion), represented a healthy 9.9% improvement from the same period of 2019. But if you consider last year at this point, the first nine months were up 24.4% from that period in 2018, you see that things are cooling off a bit in Ren Zhengfei's company.

It was a result that "basically met expectations," said Huawei in the terse announcement.

My way or the Huawei

The US Secretary of State, and AC/DC fan, Mike Pompeo, appeared on a highway to hell to drive Huawei from the world's 5G networks.

Huawei, instead of topping world smartphone sales tables, found itself instead starring center stage in a new tech cold war between Washington and Beijing.

In mid-May, US President Donald Trump's administration announced companies would need to receive government licenses before selling Huawei any microchip made using US equipment or software.

This was fighting talk, and faced with losing access to the lucrative US market, chipmakers like Taiwan's TSMC quickly folded.

And in the face of the hot oven of US pressure, even European governments – which previously had politely rejected Trump's more livid characterizations of Huawei as a pawn of the Chinese state and its security establishment – over the summer months ultimately showed Huawei the door, too.

Within the US, Huawei faced tightened export restrictions in August, and then in a November "rip and replace" order from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Telecommunications companies would need to remove Huawei equipment from their networks, said the regulator.

But this required stumping up at least $1.6 billion for making the changes, since many telcos are propped up by US federal subsidies to provide network services in rural areas of America. Dutifully, the US Congress said it would set aside $1.9 billion to replace telecom equipment from Huawei and ZTE.

The pennies form part of a mammoth $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill which has just wended its way through Congress. (Even though Trump has decided he may not sign it.)

The Huawei ahead

So instead of giving Samsung a thrashing, Huawei's been reduced to scouring other sources of chips to serve its core markets like mainland China.

Its $413 million investment fund, Hubble Technology Investment, has acquired minority stakes in three Chinese semiconductor companies in the last three months. Some of these stakes are very strategic: like an October 3.3% in Skyverse, which gives Huawei access to lines of technology that aren't dependent on US permissions.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on
Light Reading.

Meanwhile Huawei effectively conceded its aspirations to unset Samsung for the top seat. In October it offloaded its more budget offering, the Honor smartphone unit, so that business could grow unfettered by US sanctions.

And its new high-end smartphones like the P40 Pro and the Folding Mate X have impressed consumers and journalists worldwide.

But if western users won't be able to access Google services with them, then $2,400, for the Folding Mate, might seem a lot to pay. Like any good Chinese tech company, Huawei's also happy to cast its net broadly: looking at cloud and AI partnerships with Saudi Arabia, and smart expressways in Laos.

So don't count Huawei out in 2021.

But also don't underestimate the work it has cut out ahead in creating a dedicated domestic chip supply chain out of a number of minnow players.

And if the incoming Biden administration surprises us and takes a much more conciliatory stance toward China, then Huawei might even get back to breathing down Samsung's neck again.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The top five ways to secure a remote workforce By Joe Gleinser
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE