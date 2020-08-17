Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Time for some actual rules on China tech trade

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/17/2020
Comment (0)

Another day, another Chinese company under the gun.

President Trump told a weekend press conference that after banning TikTok he would turn his attention to e-commerce giant Alibaba and other companies.

Roving eye: President Trump made it clear he is looking beyond TikTok and Huawei speaking at a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Roving eye: President Trump made it clear he is looking beyond TikTok and Huawei speaking at a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

You don't have to be a Washington insider to understand this as a pre-election play to arouse supporters.

There may not be easy solutions for the tech issues between the US and China, but this is doubtless the worst way to deal with them.

US authorities would be rightly furious if Beijing starting picking out American companies one by one for punishment.

Instead of the impulsive targeting of specific firms we need consistent, principle-based rules and practices.


Private lives
Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo are at least correct to point out that TikTok and WeChat pose security threats to users in the US and elsewhere.

In the wake of the new Hong Kong security law, which threatens penalties for "subversive" online activity anywhere in the world, Beijing's ability to weaponize its access to sensitive user data becomes even more acute.

But this vulnerability is not a problem unique for Chinese apps. As digital rights group Access Now argues: "Like most social media applications, these services collect too much user data under too vague terms. But that broader problem requires comprehensive data protection regulation, not arbitrary and politicized targeting of foreign-linked services."

So the first defense is a comprehensive data protection regime, as the GDPR rules have provided for European users. Clear privacy rules should favor telcos, too, who aren't generally in the business of monetizing user data.

And they might include some bedrock principles, such as the right for users to know not only what personal data is being collected but also how it is being used.

But new rules on their own won't be enough.

Just as the complexity of the telecom industry requires its own regulator, the scale of the digital economy requires a strong body to oversee critical internet issues.


Under scrutiny
One task would be to defend users against China's expanding system of censorship.

A Citizen Lab study three months ago found that communications among non-China WeChat accounts are now "ubject to pervasive content surveillance" and that Tencent's explanations were vague and unsatisfactory.

Want to know more about security? Check out our dedicated security channel here on Light Reading.

It requires a statutory body to examine these issues and make a ruling. If a foreign Internet company can't explain why its users are being censored or surveilled, it may have to forfeit its presence in the market.

The other part is the market access and competition issues.

These have never been a priority for the current administration, which is bent on economic separation from China. But a great deal of US-China trade, digital or not, has no security or political impact so why get in its way?

At the moment it appears a lost cause for telecom services, with the administration determined not to even allow China cables to land in the US, and vice versa.

This is not a long way from the China view, where only state telcos are permitted to own and operate telecom infrastructure.

It's a long road back for telecom and cloud providers, but setting some clear rules for the road is a start.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE