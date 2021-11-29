"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

The US-China tech war is only getting started

News Analysis Robert Clark 11/29/2021
Comment (0)

In what is now almost a routine step, the US added another 12 Chinese companies to its "entity list" last week.

These latest additions include three quantum communications companies (for their role in supporting the military) and New H3C, a JV between HPE and Tsinghua University.

They join a lengthy list that includes IT, AI and electronics manufacturers deemed to have military links. From the telecom sector Huawei and state-owned optical manufacturer Fiberhome are the notable inclusions, although neither ZTE nor any of the telcos have been added.

The telecom operators have been subject to other measures. They were all delisted from the NYSE early this year as part of an investment ban and have been blocked from landing cables or running services.

In what is likely the final exclusion, the FCC has just revoked the licenses of China Telecom, which had the most extensive operations in the US.

Invoking national security, Washington has also refused to allow trans-Pacific cables to directly connect to Hong Kong, forcing the Facebook-invested PLCN project to terminate in Taiwan.

On the vendor side of the fence, the Biden Administration has just signed into law the ban on approvals for Huawei and ZTE equipment.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the entity list inclusions undermined the international trade order and threatened global supply chains, adding that China "reserves the right to take necessary counter-measures."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Just as US measures against China's tech sector proliferate, so do China's counter-measures.

One such is China's plan to replace foreign technologies with its own. That is not new in itself – China began pushing "indigenous innovation" as far back as 2009.

But this appears to be accelerating in the face of the current tensions. Bloomberg reported last week that the Chinese government is creating a list of vetted IT suppliers that will exclusively supply sensitive sectors like financial services and data centers.

Already 1,800 Chinese IT hardware, networking and software suppliers have been invited to a key industry panel that will set standards. Inclusion on the committee is limited to companies that are no more than 25% foreign-owned, so big foreign brands such as Apple, Microsoft and Ericsson are excluded.

As Bloomberg points out, this is intended to further speed local champions to self-sufficiency and will give authorities even more leverage over foreign tech firms.

Another tech measure aimed at constraining foreign firms in China is the new Data Security Law, which requires that "national core data" and other yet-to-be-defined categories of data be stored in China and forbids data sharing with foreign authorities without approval.

In a sign of the more challenging environment, Yahoo, Fortnite and Linkedin have all announced they are exiting the China market in the past month.

They will likely not be the last, note two former Hong Kong legislators, Dennis Kwok and Charles Mok, who write that China's main purpose is to manage and control data security that poses a potential threat to national security.

"The fear is that if foreign governments and regulators could obtain access to these data, they could be used against the Chinese state," they said.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 1, 2021 Driving Revenue Growth in the Telecom Industry with Digital Twins
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 15, 2021 Packet Performance and the Cloud: The Importance of Validation Testing
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
Huawei hails Massive MIMO Breakthrough With Release of MetaAAU By Huawei
Keeping Your Networks Healthy With AI By SQream
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part II By Dr. Claudio Mazzali, Corning
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE