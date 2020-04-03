Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

The great 5G slowdown in Asia

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/4/2020
Comment (0)

Asian 5G markets have hit a wall – and it may not just be about the coronavirus.

Chinese operators actually lost mobile subscribers in January, before the virus began to take its economic toll. (See China operators shed subscribers in saturated mobile market.)

Not even the annual Lunar New Year sales and low-priced 5G packages from the much-hyped new networks were enough to get customers flocking to the stores.

Consumers in neighboring South Korea are also showing signs of 5G fatigue.

Operators added just 290,000 5G users in January – the lowest total since they began service last April, and down from a peak of 870,000 adds in August and 670,000 in September.

The end of heavy handset subsidies is clearly a big factor, yet it also raises questions about the value of 5G to consumers. (See South Korean telcos call truce on 5G subsidies.)

The roughly 5 million users – around 7% of the total customer base – are certainly taking advantage of 5G data, but there are no signs yet the new AR, streaming and other services are significantly driving demand. (See 5G now carrying 21% of all mobile traffic in South Korea.)

The local industry had expected a boost from the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 flagship last week, but sales have been tepid thanks to the coronavirus, Korea Herald reports.

Meanwhile, the OECD has warned the virus could cut about half a percentage point off global growth this year.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

In China, the three operators are reportedly about to issue tenders for the second phase of 5G. Both China Telecom and China Unicom have accelerated their 5G rollouts, committing to reaching their year-end target by the end of the third quarter. (See China 5G: Unicom and Telecom speed up rollout.)

And in neighboring Japan, where the advance to 5G has been accelerated by the imminent price-slashing debut of Rakuten, operators may not get the Olympics bump they have been hoping for. (See Japan's Rakuten gives new meaning to 'bill shock'.)

Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto has told parliament that the 2020 games, due to be held from July 24 to August 9, may be postponed until later in the year because of the virus.

She said Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) requires the Games to be held during 2020.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE