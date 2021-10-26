Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

The digital transformation race is leaving telcos behind

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/26/2021
Comment (0)

It's become conventional wisdom that the pandemic has massively accelerated digital transformation.

As far back as April 2020, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said the company had seen "two years' worth of digital transformation in two months."

Mother of invention: The coronavirus global pandemic has forced individuals and industries to find new ways of working - usually online. (Source: Unsplash)
Mother of invention: The coronavirus global pandemic has forced individuals and industries to find new ways of working - usually online.
(Source: Unsplash)

But not everyone has been convinced. Back in 2020 some observers argued the COVID impact had been overstated. It wasn't an unreasonable point at the time, with a lot of bellwether cloud and consulting firms cutting staff and losing revenue. Yet the conventional wisdom is correct. A COVID-led transformation boom is underway and appears to be gaining pace.

Going digital

A McKinsey survey taken late in 2020 found adoption of digital technologies had sped up "by three to seven years in a span of months." Nearly two thirds of companies had increased their digital technology spend over the previous 12 months.

A more recent study said this has extended beyond technologies and internal processes to core business.

"The newest results show that this acceleration is also happening at the level of core business practices: what was considered best-in-class speed for most business practices in 2018 is now slower than average." Only 11% of businesses believe their current model will be sustainable in 2023, McKinsey said. Besides the survey data we can simply observe the change in behavior.

As George Westerman, principal research scientist for workforce learning in MIT, points out, coronavirus has blown away man of the myths holding back digital business: that customers prefer the human touch, or that it's better to be a fast follower, or that people won't pay so much for digital-only and so on.

The dazzling numbers from digital services and software companies also tell the story. Just to name a few recent results: Microsoft has reported earnings up 42%, Accenture adjusted net up 29%, Salesforce has blown past expectations with 21% higher sales.

Always one step behind

But this rush to transformation is a problem for telcos, and especially those with 5G ambitions. Most operators are banking on 5G to open up new partnerships and revenue streams in B2B services. It is potentially the biggest part of 5G. But the networks are not quite ready. In particular, operators really need the 5G core to run the slicing use cases that are the most appealing to business.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

The telcos themselves are not quite ready either. Forcing their way into the hotly-contested enterprise space was always going to be an uphill battle.

Operators aren't used to and aren't structured for selling complex IT solutions. That's why most have legacy partnerships with cloud giants and SaaS players, security specialists and others.

There's no doubting the potential of 5G to transform business processes. But enterprises are opening their checkbooks now while operators are still on the sidelines.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Helping Carriers to Accelerate Full-Service Development & Enabling Digital Transformation By Huawei
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE