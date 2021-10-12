"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Telstra wades into electricity retail battle

News Analysis Robert Clark 12/10/2021
Comment (0)

Diversification has become the name of the game for telcos seeking to break out of the high-cost low-growth spiral of the last decade.

5G might be a game-changer but quite probably will not be sufficient on its own.

That's why many Asian telcos have grown side hustles in areas like ecommerce, media and payments. For example, a fifth of SK Telecom's Q3 operating income derived from non-mobile business, while Taiwan Mobile's online mall contributed 14% of EBITDA.

In Australia, Telstra is taking the plunge into the big and hotly-contested market of energy retail.

Telstra Energy – which is part of Telstra's new markets group along with its health unit – was granted a retail licence from the national regulator last month.

It's not the first telco to enter the energy business. Japan's KDDI has 3 million customers for its electricity retail business and has just started selling 100% renewable power. Smaller Australian telcos including Aussie Broadband and Vocus are already in the market.

But Telstra's pivot to energy is a big deal because, first, it's the 13th-biggest company and the second-biggest brand in the country, and second because it's not the only heavyweight hoping to shake up the market.

Oil giants Shell and Ampol are also taking aim at electricity retail, both realizing that the shift to electric cars will render their service station chains irrelevant.

"This will be a war between enormous companies the like of which we have not seen before," one local business writer predicted. "It will be based on price, data and marketing because the product is a standard commodity. There will be casualties."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Telstra's advantage is its deep channels and huge installed base and its experience, in contrast to the incumbents, in selling differentiated services. Its strategy is to be the integrated provider of broadband, media and tech services for the home.

"We want to be there to set up, optimize and manage all the tech in your home," CEO Andy Penn said in an investors' day presentation. "Energy and smart energy management will form part of this integrated proposition and we believe will help us be a top five energy retailer in Australia."

He said Telstra already had "quite a bit of technology in customers' homes," such as smart modems and diagnostics kits, providing "interesting opportunities to help customers better manage their energy and give them better transparency of how they're utilizing energy."

Penn said with about 7% of Telstra's customers move every year, providing "a significant trigger" to switch energy providers.

Telstra would also leverage its leadership position in cutting carbon emissions and using renewable energy, Penn said. The company aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and to enable renewable energy generation equivalent to 100% of consumption by 2025.

It will sell its energy services internally before launching them on the wider public, most likely in the new financial year in July.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigverse Society
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
KPN: 5G Is All About Premium Services By C114
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE