Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Telstra snaps up Digicel with $1.3B government assist

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/25/2021
Comment (0)

In perhaps the most unusual deal of the year, Telstra is to acquire Pacific operator Digicel with some generous backing from the Australian government.

Telstra will take the biggest Pacific Islands telco off the hands of Irish businessman Denis O'Brien for $1.6 billion, of which government-owned Export Finance Australia (EFA) will contribute $1.33 billion.

Sold: Telstra has finally bought Digicel - with help from the Australian government. (Source: Rafael Ben-Ari / Alamy Stock Photo)
Sold: Telstra has finally bought Digicel – with help from the Australian government.
(Source: Rafael Ben-Ari / Alamy Stock Photo)

It is a win for Telstra CEO Andy Penn, who had made it clear the company had no interest in acquiring an uneconomic asset.

Win, win

For its equity contribution of $270 million, Telstra gets hold of a business that exceeds all of its M&A criteria and that last year generated $233 million in EBITDA.

Digicel Pacific provides mobile and broadband services in Papua New Guinea, and mobile services in Nauru, Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and Fiji. It has approximately 2.5 million customers.

Telstra describes Digicel as "a unique and very attractive commercial opportunity for Telstra to boost our presence in the region."

On completion of the transaction, expected in early 2022, Digicel will be run as a 100%-owned separate business within Telstra's international division.

It is a departure from Telstra's strategy of not investing in retail businesses offshore.

O'Brien, the major shareholder in privately held Digicel Group, has been shopping the asset around for almost a year as he tries to shed debt.

Reportedly some private equity firms who were brought in on the sale had told Canberra that Chinese firms were also eyeing the asset.

It's clear now no Chinese entity had any serious interest in Digicel, but Australian and US governments were determined Digicel should remain in friendly hands.

Both governments have been active in winnowing out Chinese influence in the subsea cable sector in recent years, with the US blocking multiple China-linked cables and the Australian government funding an alternative South Pacific cable that excluded Huawei. But this is their first intervention in retail telecoms.

In so doing, Australian authorities have taken a page out of China's playbook. China's giant Belt Road Initiative (BRI) infrastructure plan is built on the close partnership between state-owned enterprises (SOEs), government banks and private industry.

The Digicel acquisition, combining government funds with private sector expertise, has been lauded by Australian commentators as a blueprint for how western governments can counter China's economic expansion.

Friends in high places

For Telstra, the new asset won't move the needle on its bottom line, although the stock ticked up 2.14% in Monday trading.

But it will ensure Telstra execs a warm welcome among officials in Canberra who may be deciding, among other things, whether to allow them to acquire the NBN business some time in the near future. The company described the deal as "an important milestone" in its relationship with the government.

The sale is also a win for Denis O'Brien, who played the China card astutely.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Others are no doubt noting his success in coaxing an anxious government to take an asset off his hands, yet – in the telecommunications business at least – such opportunities are limited.

Digicel, straddling multiple small markets across a strategically sensitive region, is unusual. It's hard to think of anywhere else in the world where vital telecom assets are vulnerable to acquisition by a deep-pocketed foreign power.

But the deal does signal that this is a very different era in global telecoms.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE