Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Telstra nabs Digicel as Pacific Cold War rolls on

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/14/2022
Comment (0)

Telstra may have finalized its acquisition of Pacific islands operator Digicel, but the region's telecom Cold War has barely begun.

The Australian telco said in a stock exchange filing Thursday it had completed the $1.6 billion deal, announced last October, after receiving regulatory approval.

CEO Andrew Penn said the operator would continue as a stand-alone business in six countries including Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Nauru.

Telstra expects Digicel, the biggest operator in the region with 2.8 million subscribers and $466 million in revenue, to contribute EBITDA of around $160 million annually.

What makes it an even better deal is that it was 80% paid for by the Australian government (see Telstra snaps up Digicel with $1.3B government assist).

Telstra expects Digicel to contribute EBITDA of around $160 million annually. (Source: sammy/Alamy Stock Photo)
Telstra expects Digicel to contribute EBITDA of around $160 million annually.
(Source: sammy/Alamy Stock Photo)

Welcoming the acquisition, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said it "reflects our commitment to help build a stronger Pacific family through investment in high-quality infrastructure."

She no doubt means it, but for the lead investor, network-building is nowhere as important as heading off the Chinese.

As it happened, no Chinese telco made a play for Digicel, and there's no sign any were even thinking about it – but that merely underlines the priority the US and allies have placed on preserving control of the Pacific telecoms domain.

Digicel is just one of a series of skirmishes in a new Cold War unfolding around Pacific infrastructure.

US upper hand

It's fair to say the US has had the upper hand, keeping Chinese firms out of a number of subsea cables, including the huge trans-Pacific cable to Chile (see US is winning the Pacific cable wars).

China hasn't taken these lying down, though. In its latest move, it has tried to woo the Pacific states with a security and economic deal known as the Common Development Vision.

But it's been rejected in part because of concerns about ceding control of telecom networks to Chinese interests.

In a letter to other leaders opposing the deal, David Panuelo, President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), accused China of wanting to carry out mass surveillance on Pacific nations.

"The Common Development Vision seeks Chinese control and ownership of our communications infrastructure, as well as customs and quarantine infrastructure ... for the purpose of biodata collection and mass surveillance of those residing in, entering, and leaving our islands, ostensibly to occur in part through cybersecurity partnership."

He claimed that Chinese research vessels in FSM waters were mostly following the paths of subsea cables and said he believed the agreement would open Pacific countries "to having our phone calls and emails intercepted and overheard."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Only half the Pacific nations voted for the security deal, which effectively killed it – for now. But the competition for control over Pacific infrastructure and cybersecurity continues.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
Huawei Holds LATAM ICT Congress 2022 to Light up Digital LATAM with MBB By Huawei
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE