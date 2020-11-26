Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Telstra A$50M fine for 'unconscionable' sales to indigenous customers

News Analysis Robert Clark 11/26/2020
Comment (0)

The Australian competition regulator is suing Telstra for "unconscionable conduct" in selling mobile services to indigenous customers who could not understand or afford them.

The company has admitted that staff at five Telstra-branded stores in two states and the Northern Territory "used unfair selling tactics and took advantage of a substantially stronger bargaining position" when selling Telstra post-paid products, the ACCC said in a statement.

Telstra faces fines of up to A$50 million (US$36.8 million) for breaches of the consumer law.

Red center: Telstra staff in the Northern Territory - home of Uluru - tricked indigenous customers into taking out expensive contracts. (Source: paul walker on Unsplash)
Red center: Telstra staff in the Northern Territory - home of Uluru - tricked indigenous customers into taking out expensive contracts. (Source: paul walker on Unsplash)

The 108 customers incurred an average debt of A$7,400 each. Many of them spoke English as a second or third language, had difficulties understanding Telstra's written contracts, and were unemployed or on government benefits, the ACCC said.

In some cases, staff misled consumers into believing the products were free. In other cases they falsely recorded that a consumer was employed so that they could pass a credit assessment.

Implausible deniability

ACCC said the Telstra's board and senior executives were unaware of the improper sales practices when they occurred, but managers who learned of the practices failed to do anything about them.

"Even though Telstra became increasingly aware of elements of the improper practices by sales staff at Telstra licensed stores over time, it failed to act quickly enough to stop it, and these practices continued and caused further, serious and avoidable financial hardship to indigenous consumers."

Telstra acknowledged to the ACCC that it had no effective systems in place to detect or prevent this type of conduct.

It has agreed to the filing of consent orders to the court in support of penalties totaling $50 million, the ACCC said. It will be up to the court to decide whether the penalties are appropriate.

In its quarterly report issued Wednesday, the Australian telecom ombudsman found that complaints against service providers had risen 3.5% over the previous quarter.

Complaints from small businesses had increased 28%. It was the third successive quarter that the total number of complaints had risen, the report said.

Two weeks ago the industry regulator, the ACMA, ordered Telstra to repay A$2.5 million to customers who had been overcharged for landline repairs. The error, which was self-reported by Telstra, was a result of a faulty implementation of the CRM system.

833 proves inauspicious

It's been a bad week for China Mobile, too.

Most notoriously it lost a case in which it claimed a customer was bound to an 833-year contract.

The customer, Ms Liu, from Shanxi province, had opened two new mobile accounts in July 2018 for the distinctive Chinese reason of acquiring auspicious phone numbers, typically with a lot of number eights.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

When she applied to change the terms of the contract in May this year, however, she was advised that was not possible until after the 833-year contract had run its course.

Liu filed suit against China Mobile, demanding 22,000 yuan ($3,345) compensation. After the court found that the signature on the contract was not hers, Liu and China Mobile reached a settlement. She said she would continue using the numbers.

A spate of similar cases has emerged since the start of mobile number portability 12 months ago.

In another instance, authorities in Xi'an yesterday announced 50,000 yuan ($7,600) in penalties to China Mobile staff who had tried to prevent a customer from porting out by claiming his contract period was 18 years.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE