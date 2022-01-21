Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Telenor Myanmar sale back on as M1 finds local partner – report

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 1/21/2022
Comment (0)

Telenor's plan to exit Myanmar looks to be back on track. According to Reuters, Lebanon's M1 Group will reportedly partner with a local Myanmar firm to acquire Telenor Myanmar, fulfilling a condition set by the military junta.

The Norwegian operator announced in July last year that it would sell its operations in Myanmar to M1 Group for $105 million.

However, the junta then rejected a sale solely to M1, indicating it wanted a local company to be at least part-owner of the telco, if not owning a controlling share outright.

Open for business: Telenor's controversial sale of its Myanmar subsidiary is back on, according to Reuters, although there are concerns about the proposed partner. (Source: Jorgen Udvang / Alamy Stock Photo)
Open for business: Telenor's controversial sale of its Myanmar subsidiary is back on, according to Reuters, although there are concerns about the proposed partner.
(Source: Jorgen Udvang / Alamy Stock Photo)

Citing three unidentified sources, Reuters said the junta privately approved a partnership between M1 Group and Myanmar's Shwe Byain Phyu Group. Two of the sources said Shwe Byain Phyu would be the majority shareholder.

The Shwe Byain Phyu Group, which sells petrol under an SBP Oil brand and also does some precious jewel mining, had already been cited as a potential partner, along with Yoma Group, owned by Serge Pun, one of Myanmar's richest citizens.

Telenor has already agreed to sell its 51% stake in Digital Money Myanmar, which markets mobile payments via Wave Money, for $53 million to a subsidiary of conglomerate Yoma Strategic.

Telenor's dilemma

It appears that Telenor has not yet been informed of any deal. A spokesperson for the operator told Reuters it was waiting for a response to its application for regulatory approval of the sale and declined to comment further.

Telenor has been placed in a difficult position when it comes to Myanmar. Many have called for the Norwegian telco to stay in the country due to its "demonstrated commitments to human rights, responsible business, and international best practices."

In September 2021, Telenor said its continued presence in Myanmar had become untenable due to the deteriorating human rights and security situation.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Reuters said activist group Justice for Myanmar has called on Telenor to suspend the sale.

"The fact that Shwe Byain Phyu is a buyer, a conglomerate with known links to the Myanmar military, deepens the risk to Myanmar people, whose personal data is exposed through the sale," spokesperson Yadanar Maung told Reuters.

Telenor has plowed roughly $1 billion into Telenor Myanmar since receiving a license from the country in 2013. Other operators in Myanmar are Qatar's Ooredoo, state-backed MPT and Mytel.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE