Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Telcos, ISPs, tech fight for India E and V band spectrum

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 10/27/2020
Comment (0)

The Indian service providers are at loggerheads with the tech giants, like Google and Facebook, and Internet service providers (ISPs) over the issue of the delicensing of the E and V band spectrum.

While the telcos are in favour of an auction of the E-band (71-76GHz) and V-band (57-64GHz) spectrum, the technology firms want the spectrum to be delicensed.

The delicensing will open the spectrum for non-telecom companies. The spectrum in both these bands is crucial for backhaul for 5G, because it has high throughput capabilities of 10 Gbit/s to 25 Gbit/s.

Slice and dice: While the E and V band spectrum might not look quite as striking as this, they're nevertheless highly sought after. (Source: Unsplash)
Slice and dice: While the E and V band spectrum might not look quite as striking as this, they're nevertheless highly sought after.
(Source: Unsplash)

The telcos have alleged that the delicensing of this spectrum will lead to loss of revenue for the government. Further, it will allow ISPs and other players to provide 5G type services, impacting their revenue.

This spectrum is also crucial for the service providers because laying fiber is not easy in India.

The Right of Way (RoW) is a major issue in India with every state having its own rules and regulations. This means that the telcos have to take approval from several authorities and it takes much longer to lay fiber.

Two sides

On the other hand, the Internet Service Provider Association of India (ISPAI) favors a first-come first-served basis for the allocation of the spectrum.

They deny there is a risk of revenue loss for the government, since organizations will still be required to pay spectrum usage charges (SUC).

"We believe that allocation of E and V bands on a 'first come first serve basis' will have far-reaching impacts on the overall growth of broadband penetration in India in line with TRAI [Telecom Regulatory Authority of India] recommendations,” Rajesh Chharia, president of ISPAI said in a letter earlier this month.

The TRAI had recommended in 2015 that E and V bands should be delicensed, and the allotment should be on a first-come-first-serve basis and link to link.

Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, among others, supports the ISPAI and TRAI's initial recommendation.

"Innovative technologies have flourished in the countries that have opted for a delicensed framework to make suitable use of the band for acceleration of broadband penetration," says a BIF white paper on V-band (60 GHz): The Key To Affordable Broadband in India.

Canada, China, Germany, Japan and the US are among the states to have delicensed V-band.

Same not same

BIF also believes that E and V bands should not be auctioned, as they are microwave spectrum bands, and cannot be placed on the same footing as mobile access spectrum.

They also contest the telcos' position there is no evidence that this spectrum will be used for IMT purposes.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"To the best of our knowledge, there is no such identification by ITU RR for allocation of spectrum in E & V bands for IMT purpose. As per the last WRC-19, none of these bands – V band or E band have been identified for IMT," says Ramachandran in a letter to DoT.

"We would like to strongly reiterate that any auctioning of E and V bands would deny consumers and the nation at large with the benefits of broadband connectivity and economic growth; go against the concerned TRAI recommendations and go against international best practices," says BIF president TV Ramachandran in a letter to Anshu Prakash, secretary of the department of telecommunications (DoT).

It remains to be seen whether the administration will auction or delicense the much-coveted E and V band spectrum.

Given the present economic situation, there is a strong likelihood it will end up going to auction. The government is short of funds – and whatever is raised will help the administration cover the shortfall.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE