Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Open RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Taiwan hits 1M 5G subs after five months

News Analysis Robert Clark 12/15/2020
Comment (0)

Taiwan's 5G sector is gaining a head of steam. Just five months after launch, operators have crossed the 1 million customer mark and are ramping up investment and collaboration with local industry.

Chunghwa Telecom, the biggest operator, says it has clocked up more than 300,000 5G subscribers since its debut on June 30.

The other two big players, Far EasTone and Taiwan Mobile, have also passed the 300,000 mark, United Daily News reported.

Of the two smaller operators, Taiwan Star has reached 100,000, while Asia-Pacific Telecom (APT), which launched in October, hasn't disclosed its numbers.

Both Chunghwa and FarEasTone are aiming to achieve 1 million subs by the second half of 2021.

FarEasTone President Chee Jing said the operator had beaten its targets in both network rollout and take-up. It has achieved 55% coverage and is targeting 90% coverage next year.

Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin also says take-up has exceeded expectations. It expects 5G will account for 15-20% of its total subscribers by the end of 2021.

Chunghwa expects more than 50% of 4G users will be converted to 5G within three years.

The island's operators have deployed around 10,000 5G basestations so far, with Chunghwa accounting for 4,200 and FarEasTone around 4,000.

Chunghwa and Taiwan Mobile are boosting their investments next year.

Chunghwa chairman Chi-Mau Sheih said the telco will invest more than NT$10 billion ($355 million) on mobile infrastructure including 5G in 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Taiwan Mobile has already decided on a 75% hike in 5G spending to around NT$14 billion ($486.8 million). Chunghwa has also sketched out its growing 5G collaboration with Taiwan's chip and hardware firms, which see opportunities in 5G mmWave equipment.

The telco has set up a 5G Open Lab with network gear from both Ericsson and Nokia, where local players such as chip firm MediaTek, notebook supplier Acer, handset-maker HTC and ODMs Inventec and Wistron Neweb can develop and test their new kit.

Ivan Lin, president of Chunghwa Telecom Research Institute, said Chunghwa believed the mmWave band provided a better development environment for high-throughput, low-latency applications such as AR/VR live video, HD video and smart surveillance.

The lab takes advatnage of Chunghwa Telecom's continuous bandwidth of 600MHz in the 28GHz mmwave band.

Additionally, Chunghwa is running smart factory field trials for mmWave enterprise networks and is supporting AI and unmanned vehicle applications and AR-based remote collaboration.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting PON's Power to Work
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS 3.1 (Upgrading the Upstream)
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series:What's New with DAA (Flexing the MAC Muscles)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE