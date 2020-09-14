Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Taiwan 5G shake-out starts as FarEasTone, APT forge alliance

News Analysis Robert Clark 9/14/2020
Comment (0)

Taiwan's crowded 5G market has taken a big step to consolidation, with FarEasTone's surprise acquisition of a stake in Asia Pacific Telecom (APT).

FarEastTone, one of the big three operators, elbowed aside Taiwan Mobile to announce a 20-year business cooperation and spectrum sharing deal with APT.

The smaller operator will pay NT$9.473 billion (US$323.8 million) for a two-ninths share of FarEasTone's 3.5GHz spectrum, the operators revealed on September 4.

FarEastone will make an immediate NT$5 billion ($170.9 million) investment in APT to take an 11.6% holding. It has committed to increasing its stake to 23.8% by June 2022, making it the second-largest shareholder behind electronics giant Hon Hai.

It is the first 5G spectrum sharing deal since the regulator, National Communications Commission, announced it would allow sharing in the 3.5GHz band. The deal will require NCC approval, however.

FarEasTone's president, Chee Jing, said the operator's 3.5GHz resources were sufficient to support frequency sharing and still maintain network quality and user experience.

She said that as a result of the APT deal, FarEasTone would be able to "improve spectrum efficiency, reduce network costs and invest resources to further develop 5G."

APT, which pulled out of the January spectrum auction, and with less than 10% of the mobile market, had been widely expected to forge an alliance with one of the big players.

But the likely partner was anticipated to be Taiwan Mobile, which leases its 4G network to APT's MVNO service and holds a 2.55% stake in the company.

The new alliance puts pressure on FarEasTone's arch rival Taiwan Mobile, which had been in talks with APT on expanding its existing agreements.

It took a gamble in the spectrum auction of acquiring just 60MHz in 3.5GHz frequencies, well short of the 90MHz and 80Hz acquired respectively by Chunghwa Telecom and FarEasTone.

Just last month, President Jamie Lin told an earnings call that smaller operators needed network sharing arrangements because they would be unable "to offer the same network quality" without additional funding.

Now attention turns to Taiwan Mobile and whether it will come to terms with the fifth operator, Taiwan Star, which launched its 5G service last month.

Lin said in a letter to employees last week that while analysts had warned Taiwan Mobile that it was constrained by its smaller 5G spectrum holdings in the wake of the FarEasTone-APT deal, the average spectrum per user between the two groups was now aligned.

However, on a per-user basis, the operator with the greatest spectrum is Taiwan Star, which has 2.4 million customers – around 8% market share – with a 40MHz slice of 3.5GHz spectrum.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS® 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
Huawei's Bill Tang：Reliable and Trusted Service Partner at All Times By Huawei
Operator Business Outlook: The New Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Maximize Network Value, Enable Commercial Success By Huawei
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE