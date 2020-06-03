Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Spark gives 5G RAN thumbs-up to Samsung

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/6/2020
Comment (0)

Spark New Zealand has rewarded Samsung with a 5G RAN contract following successful trials of the supplier's kit at Spark Lab, which puts next-gen technologies through their paces.

The vote of confidence is not entirely a surprise. In November 2019, Spark, New Zealand's largest operator, paraded the South Korean vendor alongside Nokia – which appears to be spearheading Spark's initial 5G rollouts – as part of its trio of preferred 5G RAN suppliers.

The third vendor on the list will surely raise some eyebrows, however: It's none other than Huawei.

Back in 2018 the New Zealand government, under intense pressure from the US, warned Spark not to use 5G equipment from Chinese suppliers over alleged fears they might pose a risk to national security.

New Zealand's government, along with Australia's, made no distinction in the scope for cybersecurity shenanigans between the RAN and core. In keeping with US advice from security advisers and President Donald Trump, both countries advocated a blanket ban on any 5G equipment whatsoever from Huawei and smaller Chinese rival ZTE.

What then to make of Huawei's inclusion on Spark's roster of preferred 5G RAN equipment suppliers? It seems little more than a forlorn protest as far as Light Reading can make out – the operator's nose was undoubtedly put out of joint by not having access to some pretty decent and price competitive kit – but that will not worry Samsung one jot.

With Huawei effectively sidelined in New Zealand, the South Korean vendor appears to be making some 5G hay. According to its press release, Samsung will supply Spark with its latest 5G New Radio (NR) solutions, which include "lightweight" massive MIMO radios.

There might also be an opportunity for Samsung to go deeper into Spark's network. Trials at Spark Lab apparently used the supplier's 5G "end-to-end solutions" to test and verify potential of the next-gen tech.

Spark, though, seems to have the 5G core covered. When it paraded its list of preferred 5G suppliers in November 2019, the operator pretty much said that Cisco Systems and Ericsson were first picks for separate elements of its existing network core, which has already been upgraded to support non-standalone 5G NR.

For more on this topic, see:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE