Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

SpaceX needs approval for India StarLink services – report

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

Elon Musk-led SpaceX will need to share details about its India plans with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to get approval to provide services in the country, according to media reports.

The company is yet to receive any authorization or approval to provide Internet services. Despite this it has started accepting pre-orders for the beta version of its Starlink satellite Internet services for $99, or around INR7,000. SpaceX hopes to begin offering services in 2022.

It is unclear if it needs an Internet Service Provider (ISP) or Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) license to offer services. It might also need permission from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe), part of the Department of Space (DoS) to acquire landing rights to use signals of foreign satellites in India.

SpaceX would be required to provide specific details about the kind of services, the spectrum bands it would be using and the foreign satellite capacity it would be using to provide broadband.

Grey area

India is yet to come up with a regulatory and licensing framework for satellite-based service providers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) started a consultation process for satellite-based connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) applications in March.

Industry stakeholders have recommended Indian authorities bring down customs duties on satellite gear, and lower spectrum usage charges (SUC) to 1% of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), to make it affordable for ordinary people. The government is also working on a new space communications policy.

Industry body Broadband India Forum (BIF) had objected previously, saying SpaceX should not be allowed to provide services in the country since it doesn't have any approvals. BIF represents several of SpaceX's rivals including OneWeb and Amazon.

Want to know more about satellite? Check out our dedicated satellite content channel here on Light Reading.

SpaceX has launched more than 1,200 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, and started offering services in several countries, including the US.

Meanwhile, OneWeb has around 182 satellites. Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper plans a constellation of 3,236 LEO satellites.

Various business models are emerging for satellite providers. While SpaceX would be selling directly to the consumers, Bharti's OneWeb plans to focus only on the wholesale market.

Satellites are the latest buzzwords in connectivity solutions. They enable operators to provide high-speed broadband in remote and rural areas that telcos typically ignore because of the high cost and low returns.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE