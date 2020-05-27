Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

South Korean telcos make a play for another pay-TV asset

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/27/2020
Comment (0)

South Korean operators might be known as the world's 5G pioneers, but they can't resist the thrill of a chase for a pay-TV outfit.

This time the target is Hyundai HCN Co., the fifth-largest cable player, worth an estimated 400 billion won (US$324 million), Yonhap news agency reports.

All three telcos – SK Telecom, KT and LG Uplus – are making a play for HCN, a unit of Hyundai Department Store. It has just under 4% of the market and last year posted a 40.8 billion won ($33 million) profit on sales of 292.9 billion won.

Since the expiration of a law which limited pay-TV players to one-third of the market, South Korean operators have been rolling up pay-TV assets to combine them with their own IPTV businesses.

Last year LG Uplus acquired the largest cable TV firm, CJ Hello, while SK Telecom's SK Broadband has just completed a merger with the number two provider, T-broad.

The market share limit isn't completely off the table, however. Some lawmakers continue to demand it be reintroduced, leading KT to abandon its acquisition of another small cable TV operator, DLive, last year.

Today KT leads the combined IPTV and cable TV market with a 31.5% share. LG Uplus has 24.9% and SK Broadband has 24.2% following its T-broad merger. Several smaller pay-TV services, including DLive and HCN, have about a 20% share between them.

The pay-TV business is an obvious attraction for any telco, especially as they roll out video-hungry 5G networks.

Today, even for mobile-centric Korean operators, fixed-line services are a key segment. Prior to its T-broad merger, SK Telecom's broadband, voice and IPTV services accounted for 17% of total revenue.

But the unusual enthusiasm for pay-TV assets is probably a result of the highly concentrated telecom market – just three providers in a country of 52 million.

The intense competition means none can afford to stay on the sidelines when a pay-TV business comes onto the market. KT is making a tilt even though a successful acquisition would put it well over the one-third limit and into the hands of legislators and the Fair Trade Commission.

Additionally, the pay-TV businesses themselves are relatively affordable – not just because of the bigger scale of the telcos, but because the market has declined in recent years.

For example, DLive was acquired by private equity firm MBK Partners for $1.8 billion 12 years ago. Last year MBK was reportedly willing to let go of it for as little as $850 million.

South Korea's thirst for pay-TV also reminds that, even in the brave new world of 5G, there are other paths for telco growth.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 26-28, 2020,
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE