Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

South Korea puts others in 5G shade – report

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 12/7/2020
Comment (0)

Put your stat sunglasses on and prepare to be dazzled by the latest 5G metrics coming out of South Korea.

A new report from IHS Markit's RootMetrics – "The future of 5G in practice: South Korean operators leading the worldwide 5G race" – revealed what it called "outstanding results" after testing the performance of the country's three 5G networks in seven South Korean cities.

Bright lights: Research shows South Korea is blazing a trail when it comes to 5G. (Source: min woo park from Pixabay)
Bright lights: Research shows South Korea is blazing a trail when it comes to 5G.
(Source: min woo park from Pixabay)

Using Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G devices, the research firm found massive improvements in 5G availability, median speeds and latency since previous tests in June 2019.

Readily available…

In Seoul, according to the latest tests carried out between September 15 and October 12, LG U+ achieved an impressive 5G availability of 90.9% (up from 44.6% in June 2019). In the city of Incheon, LG U+ racked up 94.5% 5G availability.

KT and SK Telecom didn't fare too badly on this metric in Seoul either, clocking up respective 5G availability rates of 78.8% and 71.3%.

RootMetrics went so far as to remark that these results "could mark a true tipping point on the path toward 5G ubiquity."

In contrast, 5G availability was below 55% in every other major city RootMetrics tested around the world.

As a way of comparison, in tests carried out in H2 2020, Swisscom's 5G availability in Zurich was 45.6%, although AT&T mustered 54.6% in New York City. In tests carried out by RootMetrics in H1 2020, EE's 5G availability in London was 28.9%.

… speedy, too

5G median download speeds showed a similar story of improvement since 2019. LG U+ led the way in Seoul with a 5G median download speed of 476.5 Mbit/s (50 Mbit/s increase since June 2019).

KT and SK Telecom also impressed in the capital city. KT's 5G median download speed of 425.8 Mbit/s nearly tripled its 163 Mbit/s performance in 2019, while SK Telecom’s 5G speed improved by 149 Mbit/s since 2019, reaching 436.2 Mbit/s.

By comparison, 5G median download speed in Zurich (Sunrise) was 324.6 Mbit/s, and a comparatively lowly 53.1 Mbit/s in New York City (AT&T). In London, using measurements from H1 2020, Vodafone's 5G media download speed was 181.8 Mbit/s.

KT stood out for recording latency of 30ms or lower in all seven cities, while SK Telecom delivered latency below 45.5ms in every city. LG U+ registered its lowest latency of 22ms in Seoul.

"With a few exceptions," noted RootMetrics, "each operator's latency was generally outstanding."

Catch-up possible

The research firm concluded that because South Korean operators showed such dramatic improvements in relatively short order, it suggested that networks in other countries could follow suit, "which would level the worldwide 5G playing field."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

In addition to the continued expansion and improvements to 5G networks in South Korea and beyond, RootMetrics reckons the recent release of the iPhone 5G could also help bring further parity to the global 5G landscape.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE