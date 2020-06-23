Sign In Register
Asia

SoftBank to offload most of T-Mobile US stake

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/23/2020
Comment (0)

SoftBank Group confirmed plans to reduce its 24% stake in T-Mobile US, first outlining an initial transaction worth an estimated $21 billion based on the US carrier's closing price on Monday.

The move forms part of the Japan-based group's efforts to fund a $41 billion share buyback and debt reduction plan. The deal had been anticipated because of SoftBank's current financial woes and will leave it with only a small share in T-Mobile US.

SoftBank said it will transfer up to 198.3 million shares in T-Mobile – valued at around $21 billion – to the US carrier itself, which will then sell the shares through a public offering in the US, a private placement, a rights offering, and a sale to SoftBank director Marcelo Claure. SoftBank has agreed to pay a fee of $300 million fee to T-Mobile US.

Deutsche Telekom will then receive a call option to buy more than 101 million shares in T-Mobile, worth around $10.8 billion, by June 22, 2024. The German group owns about 43% of "new" T-Mobile following the Sprint merger. (See T-Mobile, Sprint renegotiate deal to give Deutsche Telekom bigger stake.)

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

If both transactions are completed, SoftBank would reduce the number of shares held in T-Mobile US from over 304.6 million to 4.8 million. According to Nikkei Asian Review, its stake would then be less than 0.4%.

SoftBank Group recently posted a dreadful set of financial figures for fiscal 2019 to end March 31 because of wayward "Vision Fund" investments, although SoftBank Corp., which provides mobile, fixed-line and e-commerce services, posted a fairly solid set of financial results for the same period. (See SoftBank's bleedin' (and Ma's not alright) and SoftBank's telco and e-commerce unit doing OK (pity about the parent company).)

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

