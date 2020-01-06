SKT kick-starts new TEAC Wave

SKT Telecom (SKT) embarked on "Wave 3" at its TIP Ecosystem Acceleration Center (TEAC) in Seoul.

From today, startups can apply to get on board SKT's new TEAC program, which is focused on encouraging tech innovation in 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC).

(TEACs are a spin-off initiative of the Facebook-led Telecom Infra Project and are designed to provide collaborative working environments for operators and startups.)

Specially, SKT wants to develop applications using ultra-low latency, and network solutions that can improve infrastructure performance.

On the app side, SKT flagged fairly typical category areas: drones and real-time cloud video overlay, for example, which require low latency times, and the likes of cloud gaming and AR/VR (which need massive data processing).

But it also has an interest in developing what it calls "non face-to-face services related to the post-COVID-19 era." Education, concerts and esports are part of the "Wave 3" brief.

On the network side, SKT is looking at tech for processing ultra-low latency data traffic, and network virtualization based on OpenStack or Kubernetes.

SKT will select a maximum of five companies to take part, after poring over the applications and conducting interviews. Deadline for submissions is June 30.

TEAC your startups well

SKT has been operating a TEAC in South Korea since 2017. It has supported six startups through the program, including Optella, which developed a 5G Optical Engine, and Transceletial, a Singapore-based startup. Focused on wireless optical communications, Transceletial is apparently in the process of closing a Series A funding round.

Other TEACs are based in the UK (led by BT) and Germany (Deutsche Telekom).

Orange (France) was another participant but seems to have quietly left the TEAC stage. As far as Light Reading can see there are now no TEAC-related mentions of the Paris-based operator on TIP's website.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading