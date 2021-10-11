Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

SKT cruises to $340M operating profit on mobile, media growth

News Analysis Robert Clark 11/10/2021
Comment (0)

SK Telecom has cruised to a 400 billion won (US$340 million) 3Q operating profit thanks to strong performances in its mobile and media businesses.

Operating profit was up 11.7% over last year while revenue increased 5.0% to 4.97 trillion won ($4.2 billion).

Net profit was 88% higher at 736.5 billion won ($624 million), mostly on gains from its stake in memory chip-maker SK Hynix, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Future forward: SKT says the cloud business is a priority because of its strengths in AI, digital transformation and 5G MEC. (Source: Ryan Pikkel on Flickr CC2.0)
Future forward: SKT says the cloud business is a priority because of its strengths in AI, digital transformation and 5G MEC.
(Source: Ryan Pikkel on Flickr CC2.0)

SKT's flagship mobile business added 950,000 5G subs for the quarter, helping the unit grow 2.9% to 3 trillion won ($2.5 billion). Mobile service revenue rose 3.1% while operating income increased 21.9% to 320 billion won ($271 million).

SKT now has 8.65 million 5G subs, well ahead of its nearest competitor, and representing 27% of its total wireless customer base.

Added value

In the media segment, operating income was up 21.3% after its best-ever IPTV revenue and subs growth performance, while streaming service Wavve reached 4.4 million MAU.

The company has revamped its old security business into a new unit called Shieldus, a "life care business" that provides security solutions of all kinds for individuals and businesses.

It achieved an 11.8% increase in operating income on stronger demand for cybersecurity, converged security and unmanned solutions, SKT said.

This was the first result since the company formally split into two on November 1. SK Telecom now positions itself as an "AI and digital infrastructure company."

The company says it is aiming for sales of 22 trillion won ($18.6 billion) by 2025 by building out its business in telecoms, AI and digital infrastructure. Last year, full-year revenue totaled 18.6 trillion won ($15.7 billion).

The spin-off company, SK Square, will invest in chip, media, security and commerce businesses, with a target of increasing asset value from 26 trillion won ($22 billion) to 75 trillion won ($63.5 billion) by 2025.

Coming up

Looking ahead, SKT says the cloud business is a priority because of its strengths in AI, digital transformation and 5G MEC. It also hopes to expand its industrial IoT business in the manufacturing, security and financial segments.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Additionally, the telco is eyeing the metaverse. It is planning an AI-based metaverse called Ifland intended to be an open platform where "users can take part in creating a new world" in collaboration with game and entertainment companies.

It recently launched T Universe, a membership platform with special deals from Amazon, SKT's own online store 11st and other brands.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE