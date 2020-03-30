Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

SKT: 5G chews up twice as much data as 4G

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/30/2020
Comment (1)

More avid use of virtual and augmented reality services, and extra guzzling on video streaming, have seen SKT's 5G users – on average – consume twice as much data as 4G consumers.

This was one of the findings from the South Korean operator's 5G report card almost one year on from commercial launch in April 2019.

In the period between December 2019 and February 2020, SKT found that average monthly data usage of subscribers – for those who switched devices from LTE to 5G – increased about twofold from 14.5GB to 28.5GB. It meant that average monthly data consumption of SKT's 5G subscribers reached 62,000TB over the same three-month period.

There was no talk of any network strain from SKT, but, assuming 5G gains more popularity, coping with much heftier data volumes may well become an issue. In the company's earnings conference call for fiscal 2019, Poong Young Yoon, SKT's chief financial officer, said the aim was to rack up between 6 and 7 million 5G subs by the end of this year.

In the meantime, SKT seems more than happy to encourage greater 5G data consumption. One way the operator has apparently managed to increase customers' "5G experience and acceptance" is through the creation of around 70 so-called "5G clusters" – which have more basestations than normal coverage – in commercial districts and densely populated areas. Around 1 million customers have visited these clusters to experience "differentiated 5G services," such as AR/VR offerings in the shape of "Jump AR Zoo" and "5G LoL Park."

As of February 2020, SKT said 5G subscribers were using seven times more VR services, 3.6 times more video steaming services, and 2.7 times more game apps than LTE subscribers.

Club 30-50
Another finding is that 5G has much greater appeal to customers in their 30s and 40s than any other age group. This is perhaps not too much of a surprise. Club 30-50, generally speaking, is not too old to get befuddled by new tech. And those in their 30s and 40s will likely have much deeper pockets than teens or people in their 20s.

According to SKT, the 30-50 age group accounted for 53% of its 5G subscriber base, which now totals 2.2 million. LTE is evidently more of a demographic leveler. Those in their 30s and 40s account for 32% of SKT's 4G subscriber base.

Collaboration's what you need
Park Jung-ho, SKT's CEO, spoke at CES 2020 about the need for "hyper-collaboration" with both South Korean ICT companies and global companies to explore different areas, including artificial intelligence.

It was a theme picked up again in SKT's one-year 5G review. The operator has already shown JV appetite in online gaming and is purportedly working closely with Microsoft in this field. (See SKT makes moves in healthcare, gaming.)

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The 5G business case is hardly a slam dunk, however. South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT has put pressure on SKT and rivals KLT Corp and LG Uplus to up a previous commitment to spend 2.7 trillion Korean won ($2.3 billion) on 5G infrastructure during the first six months of 2020, to KRW4 trillion ($3.4 billion). (See South Korea's big three squeezed for more 5G investment.)

SKT's capex was KRW2.9 trillion ($2.4 billion) during 2019, up 37% from 2018, largely because of 5G coverage expansion. It pinned much of the blame for a 7.6% year-on-year dip in operating income on rising 5G costs.

For all its capex travails, SKT has built up a fair lead on 5G subs. By the end of 2019, KT had 1.4 million and LG Uplus 1.2 million.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Kelsey Ziser 3/30/2020 | 9:22:26 AM
Cost for 5G Is SKT charging customers significantly more for 5G?
Reply | Post Message | MESSAGES LIST | START A BOARD
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2020 Business Continuity and Enabling a Secure Mobile Workforce
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 8, 2020 Driving Enterprise Digital Transformation With SD-WAN – Hear from Sprint, Wind Stream and CBTS
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Unleash the power of digital transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
ZTE's 5G Common Core Powers Value Creation With Next-Generation Network Solutions By Weibin Wang, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE