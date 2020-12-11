Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
Global Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Singtel underlying profit down 36% as COVID-19 still bites

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 11/12/2020
Comment (0)

The effects of the coronavirus continued to undermine Singtel's financial performance in the six months to end-September 2020, with a 10% fall in operating revenue and a 36% drop in underlying profit.

The group, which owns operators in Southeast Asia and Australia as well as the subcontinent, also attributed the decrease in revenue and profits in H1 FY21 to weakness in its Australia fixed-line business and soft economic conditions.

It again declined to provide guidance for the full year in view of the continued uncertainty in the economic environment.

Mind the gap: Singtel's profits have taken another hit from the coronavirus steam train. (Source: Kit Suman on Unsplash)
Mind the gap: Singtel's profits have taken another hit from the coronavirus steam train.
(Source: Kit Suman on Unsplash)

The Singapore-based operator did note that dividends from regional associate companies would be about S$1.3 billion (US$964 million).

Group capex, including for 5G networks, would amount to around S$2.2 billion (US$1.63 billion), comprising A$1.5 billion (US$1.1 billion) for Optus and S$700 million (US$519 million) for the rest of the group.

Singtel, which already reported significant fallout from the pandemic, combined with a one-off Indian spectrum fee and currency devaluation, in FY 2020, said operating revenue reached S$7.43 billion (US$5.5 billion) in H1 FY21 and was adversely affected by lower equipment sales, roaming and prepaid mobile revenue.

EBITDA fell 19% to S$1.90 billion (US$1.4 billion), and underlying net profit, excluding exceptional items, declined 36% to S$837 million (US$620 million).

With lower exceptional losses, the group recorded a net profit of S$466 million (US$345 million) for the first half compared to a net loss in the last corresponding period.

COVID-19 still biting

CEO Chua Sock Koong said the impact of the pandemic was felt across the group, with significant reductions in roaming and prepaid revenues, and weaker customer spend.

"The weak performance was further compounded by the structural challenges of the fixed-line business in Australia, with the low margin NBN resale," she said.

"However, ICT was the bright spot with strong growth from NCS [Singtel's ICT subsidiary] and our cloud and cybersecurity services in Asia Pacific as more enterprises adopted and accelerated digitalization."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

While noting that the "challenging operating environment" is expected to continue as uncertainties from the pandemic persist, Chua said the group is seeing "encouraging signs of modest recovery across our businesses with sequential quarter revenue growth of 10% in the second quarter, as lockdown measures ease and customer spending returns."

Singtel also provided an update on 5G, noting that the rollout of networks across Singapore and Australia has been progressing steadily. In Australia, Optus has launched over 920 5G sites, for example.

Chua is retiring on January 1 after 31 years with the operator. Yuen Kuan Moon, the head of consumer business and chief digital officer, has been named successor.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE