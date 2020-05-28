Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Singtel underlying profit down 13% as virus, competition bite

News Analysis Robert Clark 5/28/2020
Comment (0)

The combined effects of the coronavirus, a one-off Indian spectrum fee and currency devaluation have wiped 65% off Singtel's full-year earnings.

The group, which owns operators in Southeast Asia and Australia as well as the subcontinent, posted income of S$1.08 billion (US$760 million) on 5% lower revenue of S$16.54 billion ($11.66 billion).

Excluding the one-off S$302 million ($213 million) hit in India for the spectrum payment and licensing fees, underlying profit was still down 13% at S$2.46 billion ($1.73 billion), the company said Thursday.

The 6% depreciation of the Australian dollar also clipped nearly three percentage points off total operating revenue. In constant currency terms revenue was off 2.0%.

CEO Chua Sock Koong described it as a "challenging year" because of the soft economic conditions, Airtel's spectrum and other charges, and the arrival of COVID-19.

"Travel and movement restrictions have led to significant reductions in roaming and prepaid revenues and slowing economic growth has impacted business spend," she said in a statement.

The pandemic effects were felt severely in Singapore and the Australian unit Optus in Q4.

Singapore revenue was off 14%, with device sales 35% lower as a result of supply disruptions.

The digital content business also contracted 15%. Singtel shut down troubled streaming service Hooq in March while ad solutions subsidiary Amobee was hit by the sudden slowdown in advertising campaigns.

In Australia, Optus experienced "pronounced fourth quarter weakness" due to data price competition, lower device sales and weak consumer sentiment, Singtel said.

Optus' full-year earnings plunged 39% to A$402 million ($266 million), a result of price competition in both fixed and mobile services and lower NBN resale margins.

Chua said the Indian market had turned the corner after two years of price war and consolidation, and Airtel was now gaining market share in a three-player market.

"With the provisioning for Airtel's spectrum charges and licence fees, we can put those issues behind us."

The group reported 3.6% improvement in free cash flow while increasing capital expenditure.

However, because of the "unprecedented" COVID-19 disruptions, Singtel said would not provide guidance for the next financial year.

It said the company was investing for longer-term growth.

"Importantly, the Group will continue its multi-year 5G capital expenditure programme to strengthen its network and market leadership, and to create new revenue opportunities."

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE