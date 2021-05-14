Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

SingTel stumbles over diversification strategy

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 5/14/2021
Comment (0)

SingTel has been making considerable efforts to diversify beyond its core telecoms business, exploring new opportunities to provide a firmer basis for growth with a strong focus on enterprise.

However, the Singapore-based operator, which has just emerged from a somewhat bruising 2020 because of the effects of COVID-19, is now being forced to embark on a strategic review of two digital businesses.

Singtel, which aside from Singapore owns operators in Southeast Asia, Australia and India, said a review of digital marketing arm Amobee and cybersecurity business Trustwave is required in order to "sharpen the group's focus and ensure that these assets are positioned for growth."

Above and beyond: Singtel is having to rethink its diversification strategy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Fitch)
Above and beyond: Singtel is having to rethink its diversification strategy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Source: Fitch)

It acquired Amobee for US$321 million in 2012 and Trustwave for US$810 million in 2015.

The operator has booked non-cash impairment charges of US$438 million and US$250 million against Amobee and Trustwave respectively for the second half of the financial year to March 31, 2021.

Added to this, Australian subsidiary Optus is to book non-cash impairments and write-downs of A$197 million (US$152.5 million) for the second half of the year, mainly for its legacy fixed access networks.

As a result, Singtel said it expects to report full-year net exceptional losses of S$1.21 billion (US$907 million), of which S$839 million will fall in the second half.

Under pressure

Yuen Kuan Moon, Singtel's Group CEO, said the two businesses had been impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also conceded that they "have come under increasing pressure in the last two years due to industry and operational challenges."

"Amobee saw an almost year-long contraction in advertising spend by some of the largest agencies and advertisers in North America. Against this backdrop, there is a clear need to review these major investments to identify ways to increase the probability of successful execution," Yuen said.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

He added that the review could involve the restructuring of product or business segments, a full or partial divestment or business combinations with other industry players.

"We are open to all types of strategic partnerships and deals including inviting investors who have complementary capabilities and can enhance the value of the businesses," Yuen said.

Yuen insisted that cybersecurity remains core to group strategy and ICT offerings, "and the review will be geared to ensure we capture the growth in Asia Pacific."

Singtel's full-year results announcement is scheduled for May 27, when Yuen is expected to provide further details on the group’s strategic direction and priorities.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE