Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Singtel and Grab closer to starting a digital bank

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 10/27/2020
Comment (0)

Singapore's largest mobile operator, Singtel, is progressing with its project to start a digital bank together with Grab, the multinational ride-hailing company.

The joint venture looks like "a strong candidate for a full digital banking license," says Singapore-based DBS Bank analyst Sachin Mittal.

Singapore's central bank and financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is looking to award two full licenses for consumer digital banks, for which there is fierce competition.

Out of the box: Singtel and Grab (the taxi people) have joined forces to create a digital bank - following emerging market telcos into financial services. (Source: Fitch)
Out of the box: Singtel and Grab (the taxi people) have joined forces to create a digital bank – following emerging market telcos into financial services.
(Source: Fitch)

Singtel may have to commit over S$600 million (US$400 million) to the digital bank in the long term. Grab currently holds a 60% stake in the joint venture.

The bank venture brought on board Charles Wong as its managing director in April. Wong is a 20-year veteran of Citi and most recently its head of retail banking in Singapore.

If it can secure a license, the new bank has the potential to win a 2-4% market share in Singapore's quickly growing banking sector within the next few years, says Mittal.

The Singtel-Grab joint venture would unite two companies with large regional user bases, both headquartered in the island city-state.

Singtel, or Singapore Telecommunications, has 4.3 million mobile phone subscribers, while Grab has 187 million users.

Singtel is majority owned by Temasek Holdings, a state-owned investor. Grab is backed by SoftBank.

Corona chaos hits Singtel, Grab

Both companies saw their revenues fall during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Singtel said in June that Singapore's lockdown measures caused its mobile service revenues to fall in April and May, as customers relied on Wi-Fi as they stayed indoors.

Its operating revenue in its Singapore consumer division accordingly fell by 22% year-on-year, to S$406 million ($298.6 million), in the three months ending June 30.

And Grab laid off 360 employees in June, as movement restrictions hit the ride-sharing industry.

In some markets Grab saw its rider volumes down by double-digit percentages, said its chief executive Anthony Tan. However, it has rebounded somewhat, through the flourishing of its food delivery arm.

Singapore has greatly reduced its COVID-19 infections with forceful government measures, though Singaporeans returning from overseas have brought cases back to the country since.

A run on the bank(ing licenses)

Singtel and Grab are not the only companies to see the attractiveness in a gamble on opening a digital bank in Singapore.

With ongoing instability and a crackdown from the Chinese mainland afflicting the Asia-Pacific's existing banking hub in Hong Kong, the greater political predictability of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's country may be an asset.

Singaporean-American consumer electronics company Razer is backing a rival consortium which currently is also seeking a full digital banking license from Singapore's monetary authority.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Online gaming company Sea, which is backed by China's Tencent and is currently Singapore's most valuable publicly listed company, is applying for a license as well.

Payments firm MatchMove also has backed an entry with Singapura Finance.

Successful applicants for a retail banking license will need S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in paid-up capital.

The Singtel-Grab and Sea proposals have the best chance of gaining the two coveted retail bank licenses on offer, believes S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A record number of digital banking transactions have taken place in Singapore during the coronavirus outbreak, it adds.

With Singapore's banking sector dominated by just three incumbents, DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC), and United Overseas Bank (UOB), the companies backing online banks believe they can operate at lower costs and provide new, competing services.

And for both Singtel and Grab, with COVID-19 continuing to have the potential to wreak havoc on their telecom and ride-sharing revenues, a side hustle in the banking scene might just seem all the more attractive.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE