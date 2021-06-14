Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Satellite firms, telcos fight over 28GHz spectrum in India

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 6/14/2021
Comment (0)

There seems to be a tug of war going on between the satellite communication firms and Indian service providers over the 28GHz spectrum band.

Satellite firms, including Hughes, Viasat and Inmarsat, are resisting the allocation of 50% of the 28GHz spectrum to communications service providers (CSPs) as they allege it adversely impacts services.

Source: NASA
Source: NASA

OneWeb, partly owned by Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest service provider, is the only one not objecting to the spectrum being awarded to the telcos.

Push me pull you

Indian private service providers including Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, are demanding the 28GHz spectrum be put up for sale in the forthcoming 5G auctions.

The telcos say the mmWave spectrum in the 26GHz and 28GHz band is required to provide economical 5G services. The problem is that this spectrum is used by the satellite players.

The government stands to gain additional revenue if this spectrum is auctioned. The satellite companies recently met DoT officials, and discussions are ongoing, with no resolution so far.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently approved 5G trials, and a 5G spectrum auction is likely to be held in 2022. It is not clear whether any mmWave spectrum is up for sale.

In comments to the consultation paper, issued earlier in 2021 by the telecom regulator, on "Licensing Framework for Satellite-based Connectivity for Low-bit Rate Applications," Viasat says it "urges TRAI to disregard any attempts by the terrestrial IMT/5G proponents to seek identification of the 28 GHz band in India for terrestrial IMT/5G and to instead preserve access to the 28 GHz band for satellite broadband services and identify the 26 GHz and other mmWave and low-and mid-bands for terrestrial IMT/5G."

The satellite providers currently use the 27.5GHz to 29.5GHz frequency band.

Two sides

Vodafone Idea says in the comments to the same consultation paper, "To ensure optimum utilization of precious and scarce natural resource, spectrum to be used for satellite based services should be put to auction route only before allocations. Any other administrative allocations would cause a huge loss to the National exchequer."

It adds that the spectrum availability should not be blocked for "any niche service like satellite based IoT services."

Want to know more about satellite? Check out our dedicated satellite content channel here on Light Reading.

India's satellite space is witnessing heightened activity with several international players such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Amazon's Project Kuiper likely to provide services in the coming year.

Clearly, the battle lines are drawn between the satellite providers and telcos in India.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
DoD's 5G bet is already paying dividends By Mari Silbey, US Ignite
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE