Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Samsung tackles sins of emission with $50B R&D package

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/16/2022
Comment (0)

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a new environmental strategy aimed at achieving "net-zero carbon emissions" from "all global operations" by 2050.

To help reach that target the South Korean company says it will invest over 7 trillion Korean won (US$50 billion) in environmental initiatives by 2030.

Money will be spent on reducing process gasses, conserving water, expanding electronic waste collection and reducing pollutants. The investment figure, Samsung adds, excludes costs related to expansion of renewable energy use.

Samsung says it will also make "an enterprise-wide effort" to enhance "resource circularity" throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing through to recycling and disposal.

Samsung targets Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero carbon emissions across all its global operations by 2050. (Source: Chris Willson/Alamy Stock Photo)
Samsung targets Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero carbon emissions across all its global operations by 2050.
(Source: Chris Willson/Alamy Stock Photo)

The company also plans to explore carbon capture and utilization technologies and tackle harmful airborne particulate matter.

Moreover, Samsung has signed up to the RE100 initiative, which brings together corporate heavyweights committed to working towards 100% renewable electricity in their operations. Nokia is already a member.

Timelines laid out, but no firm commitment on Scope 3

Samsung's focus is to achieve "net zero carbon emissions" – the definition of which is pretty hazy, hence the mitigating quotation marks (Ed note: OK, point made, no need for them anymore) – for all operations in its device eXperience (DX) division by 2030.

The DX division encompasses the company's consumer electronics businesses, including mobile eXperience, visual display, digital appliances, networks, and health and medical equipment.

The 2030 target covers Scope 1 and Scope 2, the former referencing a company's direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, and the latter covering indirect emissions from the purchase of power and cooling systems.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

Scope 3 covers all other indirect emissions that occur in a company's value chain, but was not something to which Samsung attached any fixed timeframes or targets. It only, somewhat vaguely, said that it "will set mid- to long-term reduction targets for value chain emissions."

Further down the line, in 2050, Samsung is targeting Scope 1 and Scope 2 net zero carbon emissions across all global operations, including its device solutions (DS) division. The DS division includes the memory, system LSI and foundry businesses.

"Samsung is responding to the threats of climate change with a comprehensive plan that includes reducing emissions, new sustainability practices and the development of innovative technologies and products that are better for our planet," asserted Samsung Electronics' CEO Jong-Hee Han.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE