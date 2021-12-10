Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Rakuten to legacy operators: Time to take the cloud plunge

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/12/2021
Comment (0)

Japanese cloud networking pioneer Rakuten says it's time traditional telcos took the plunge into virtualization.

For brownfield operators with legacy networks, it had become "a matter of survivability," said CTO Tareq Amin. "The fabric of everything that we do in society has moved to software, and software has moved to the cloud," he told the company's annual customer event Tuesday.

He said telcos should start on small projects to begin the shift to cloud-based architecture. "You could start with smaller areas. Get out of the lab. I think we have done enough lab testing."

"This technology works. It works really well," said Amin, who has just been named CEO of Rakuten's new technology unit Symphony. "It's critical now to start having a bigger objective and vision; you don't need to disrupt your entire network."

Opening up

Michael Martin, director of mobile radio for new German operator 1+1, Symphony's first major customer, said telco leaders needed to be bold. "The whole industry needs to be bold, needs to allow [itself] to go the next step in the evolution, which is clearly open RAN," he said.

In his previous role as a telco exec he had hesitated to embrace the cloud for fear it might threaten network performance. "But with my knowledge of today I would give the advice to my former self to be bold, to look into it, to go into the first live pilots with live customers and gain experience. One thing is clear: for networks that don't change; there will be a forced change in the future. I am happy to be on the frontrunner side instead of the following side," he said.

Looking cloudy

Rakuten boss Mickey Mikitani likened Symphony to Amazon's AWS. Just as the US e-commerce giant had turned its IT backend into a cloud business, Rakuten aimed to turn its virtual radio network and cloud architecture into a global cloud platform business to sell to other operators.

It would be a 15 trillion yen ($132 billion) market by 2025, Mikitani said. "We can provide all of the services – the only company that can do that." He said Symphony was one of Rakuten Mobile's three pillars, along with the mobile operator business and the Rakuten Group "ecosystem" that comprised businesses in multiple verticals and a 100 million customer base.

Rakuten, which started its MNO service in June last year, now has 5 million customers. The network covered 93.3% of Japan's population at the end of September and would reach 96% by Q2 next year, Mikitani said.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE