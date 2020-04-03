Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Rakuten thanks Nokia for 4G but says NEC is 'our future'

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 3/4/2020
Comment (0)

Buy local, a refrain typically heard by consumers in the grocery market, is becoming the mantra for some telcos. Rakuten is one of the most prominent. An e-commerce giant now building a Japanese mobile network from scratch, it has used a multinational gang of suppliers to get its 4G service off the ground. But it looks determined to rely more heavily on Japanese firms in the 5G era.

Step up, NEC: Sayonara, Nokia.

The shift does not stem from any obvious disappointment with the Finnish vendor. After running into some 5G-related product difficulties, Nokia needs all the marketing praise it can get, and plaudits this week from Rakuten will have carried extra value. As a network new entrant in such an advanced mobile market, Rakuten is arguably the world's most exciting service provider right now. It is also firmly committed to the use of open technologies, which are not typically associated with the equipment-making leviathans.

Indeed, the update provided by Tareq Amin, Rakuten Mobile's chief technology officer, will burnish the Finnish vendor's credentials as a more open company than Ericsson or Huawei, its two big rivals. "I want to acknowledge and thank even Nokia for taking the right step forward and opening the remote radio head to enable this architecture," Amin told reporters during a press conference about his firm's upcoming launch of mobile network services. "It is completely cloud native."

Rakuten's roll call of vendors is longer than a shopping list for the most extravagant meal, but Nokia figures prominently on the radio side, where its equipment runs software provided by Altiostar, a US firm. Used to support Rakuten's soon-to-launch 4G service, the setup is revolutionary because the radio heads and the radio access network (RAN) software would normally come from the same vendor's ecosystem. "We have deployed the world's first open RAN," boasted Amin this week.

Ericsson and Huawei have certainly appeared more resistant to this concept than Nokia. Both have insisted open RAN technologies perform more poorly than their traditional gear. While Ericsson has joined the O-RAN Alliance, a group working on new network interfaces, it has avoided the Facebook-led Telecom Infra Project, which is developing products based on the O-RAN specifications. Huawei sits outside both associations. Critics say the companies fear open RAN as a threat to their business.

But even Nokia could miss out on the big 5G prize at Rakuten. Last June, the operator revealed that Japan's own NEC would be the main equipment provider for its forthcoming 5G service, due to launch in the summer. Since then, it has been working on a 5G antenna based on massive MIMO, a high-performance 5G technology, and compatible with Rakuten's 3.7GHz spectrum. According to other press reports, Rakuten's plan is to roll out 16,000 5G basestations by 2024. For comparison, it expects to have around 4,400 4G basestations deployed when it launches its 4G service in April and is targeting 8,600 by March next year.

Amin's update this week offered little 5G hope to the main kit vendors. "The partnership we are doing today with NEC for a product for 5G technology is something we should all be very proud about," he said. "It is built, manufactured and engineered in Japan at a significant cost reduction to what you see with global partners. This is our massive MIMO antenna, this is our 5G antenna, this is our future built and manufactured in Japan."

The extent of these cost savings is still unclear, partly because basestation prices are a closely guarded vendor secret. Amin, however, claims the entire open RAN network is about 40% cheaper than traditional infrastructure, and his firm's aggressive pricing moves back up the boast. Yesterday, Rakuten said an unlimited voice and data service would be available for just 2,980 Japanese yen ($27.60) per month, about half as much as the existing operators charge.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Just as unclear is what the introduction of NEC means for Altiostar and any 5G opportunities it might see with Rakuten. Neither Nokia nor the US software company are to be phased out of 4G simply because NEC is the main 5G vendor, of course. And Rakuten has a vested interest in continuing to support Altiostar: After pumping $114 million into the business last year, it is now the majority owner, according to Amin. "We took a challenge that you can enable highly disruptive startups to build this platform, and Altiostar was one of those companies," he said. "Today, Rakuten proudly owns a large majority share in Altiostar."

Netcracker is another firm that can probably count on continued support. A provider of telco IT systems, it has been working with Rakuten on the development of business and operational support systems. "Netcracker didn't have all the right technology but was committed to work on massive internal changes to achieve results," said Amin during an industry conference last year. Its mission was to "understand the context in Japan," he made clear. It would be a surprise if Netcracker did not. While headquartered in the US, it remains a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC.

The preference for local suppliers and homegrown technology is now growing fast in the telecom industry. Preliminary data from China supports recent speculation that Huawei and ZTE, the domestic firms, will increase their RAN share in the 5G era, says Stefan Pongratz, an analyst at market research firm Dell'Oro. Reliance Jio, one of India's biggest operators, wants to use its own 5G technology in forthcoming trials. Vietnam's Viettel has promised to launch a 5G service in June based on its own equipment and software. For the global equipment-making incumbents, the world may be getting smaller.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE