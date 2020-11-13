Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Rakuten prioritizes private over public cloud in RCP push

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 11/13/2020
Comment (0)

For all the chatter about the public cloud, hardly any service providers are using it for their most critical applications.

That may be good news for Rakuten, which is pitching its own technology offerings to other service providers but lacks the infrastructure it would need if public cloud were mainstream.

The Japanese firm, which is building a fourth mobile network in its home market, has rolled various software tools and applications into what it calls the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).

Customers should be able to shop for relevant technologies through an online marketplace, and use RCP to build their own state-of-the-art networks.

Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani on stage at a recent press event.
Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani on stage at a recent press event.

Rakuten has opened offices outside Japan and made investments in a sales and marketing team, as it goes after an opportunity it has valued at between $280 billion and $380 billion.

For some investors, a major concern was how much it would need to invest in new data center facilities to compete in the public cloud market.

But Rakuten this week said it would initially take advantage of the private cloud infrastructure that service providers have assembled.

"What we have been talking about is mostly private cloud deployment within premises as a first step," said Tareq Amin, the chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile.

"The amount of investment we have to do is not significant globally. I don't anticipate a necessity to expand into colocation facilities our own data centers."

The initial strategy could mean hosting RCP at telco facilities such as switching offices.

Rakuten claims to have been in talks with more than 70 organizations about its offer, and has already forged close alliances with a few big service providers, including Spain's Telefónica, STC in Saudi Arabia and US-based Dish Network, which has clearly taken inspiration from Rakuten's greenfield deployment in Japan.

UK politicians have also quizzed Amin about how their country could benefit from his expertise.

While there are no RCP customers yet, he expects to start "commercializing some contracts" next year. An offer designed for their own private clouds is likely to appeal to mobile operators concerned about data ownership and privacy, he reckons.

"This is maybe what will differentiate Rakuten," he told reporters on a call this week.

Going public

The public cloud has certainly garnered attention this year among telecom firms. Amazon, Google and Microsoft, the so-called "hyperscalers," are all expanding into the market.

Last month, Finnish equipment maker Nokia signed a deal to run its IT systems in Google Cloud. Back in April and May, Microsoft took everyone by surprise when it bought Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch, two developers of software used in telecom networks.

That held out the possibility of running core network systems from the public cloud and cutting costs.

There is plenty of resistance, however. In a new report about using the public cloud for operational support systems (OSS), James Crawshaw, a principal analyst for Omdia, says some telco executives want to retain control and are only "gingerly adopting" the public cloud by outsourcing their server capacity.

A possible danger for Rakuten is that holdouts quickly crumble.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Crawshaw says "the tide is now turning in favor of public cloud within the telecom industry, led by BSS and mobile core with OSS now set to follow."

That is happening, he writes in his report, "in tandem with the adoption of cloud native software architecture with most new OSS purchases being deployable on public cloud by default."

Right now, Rakuten has no plans to partner with any of the hyperscalers, although it did announce a tie-up with Equinix, a data center specialist, in September.

"I want to deploy RCP in a few key areas as a showcase for deployment," said Amin, in explaining the rationale behind that deal. "At this stage, our focus is on private cloud deployment."

But nothing is ruled out in future on the infrastructure side. One option Rakuten is considering for greenfield projects is to fund towercos, infrastructure firms that own telecom assets.

"We are already talking with some financial institutions that are very interested in holding assets in case we provide RCP technology to an operator," said Yoshihisa Yamada, Rakuten's chief financial officer.

"We don't think funding is going to be a constraint."

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Software Defined Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 18, 2020 Putting customers at the heart of digital transformation
November 18, 2020 Opening the Audio-Video Pipeline
Lowering content delivery costs, speeding time-to-market
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE