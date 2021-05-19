Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Rakuten Mobile reels in Fujitsu, NEC for global push

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 5/19/2021
Comment (0)

Rakuten Mobile, Japan's disruptive open RAN and cloud-native player, has signed MoUs with Fujitsu and NEC to try and accelerate "global expansion" of Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP).

RCP is based on Rakuten Mobile's system-integration learnings gleaned from commercial deployment of open RAN and an "end-to-end" virtualized network in Japan. The Japanese operator is keen to evangelize RCP abroad and drum up more revenue through collaboration with other operators.

Let's take NEC first. Rakuten Mobile already has a close relationship with NEC in Japan, supplying as it does the operator's 5G radio units for its "fully virtualized" mobile network. They are also jointly developing a containerized 5G standalone core network.

Under the MoU, however, Rakuten Mobile and NEC are set to expand their domestic collaboration to develop O-RAN-compliant 4G and 5G radios for markets abroad, as well as offer engineering services. The aim is to accelerate RCP expansion into international markets.

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on
Light Reading.

It's a similar story with Fujitsu. Under the MoU, the Japanese supplier will develop new O-RAN based 4G and 5G radio units that Rakuten Mobile will integrate into its RCP. Again, the aim is expansion abroad.

"With Japanese quality and a highly competitive cost structure as major differentiators, our joint efforts with Fujitsu are on track to bring significant incremental value to our customers and partners around the world," enthused Rakuten Mobile CTO Tareq Amin.

It marks a step up in Fujitsu's RCP involvement, which was previously confined to quality assurance, including evaluation tests for interconnection verification in a multi-vendor environment and hardware quality verification tests.

Paying customers

Speaking at a virtual roundtable with members of the media earlier this year, Amin said Rakuten Mobile was working with 15 paying customers when it came to RCP, but he did not divulge any names or the amounts involved.

"A lot of people don't know that the sales already started," he said. "And these are not small customers. Some of them are very, very massive."

Revenues, he said, were initially coming from the OSS layer and network orchestration.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei in the Business of Future-Proofing Microwave Backhaul By Huawei
A Journey to 5G and Network-as-a-Service: Seven Degrees of Freedom By Jitin Bhandari, CTO and Vice President, Core Networks, Nokia
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE