Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Rakuten Mobile can lay claim to disrupter-of-the-year

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 12/31/2020
Comment (0)

If there was an operator award for generating the most noise and interest surrounding open RAN and cloud-native networks during 2020 then Japan's Rakuten Mobile would surely win it.

True, Vodafone and Telefónica have also been banging the open RAN drum loudly this year. Deutsche Telekom has been shouting a lot more about it as well, particularly since the O-RAN Alliance formed a strategic partnership with the Facebook-backed Telecom Infra Project in February.

Making waves: Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani on stage at a recent press event.
Making waves: Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani on stage at a recent press event.

It's only Rakuten Mobile, however, that has gotten its hands seriously dirty with the nascent tech through sizable commercial launches in urban areas.

Gate-crasher

A few short months ago, in April, Rakuten Mobile gate-crashed Japan's 4G market with what it claimed was a "full-scale commercial launch" of open RAN and an "end-to-end" virtualized network. In September, Rakuten made its 5G move.

In both 4G and 5G, Rakuten Mobile aggressively undercut rivals NTT Docomo, KDDI and Softbank with unlimited data plans. A much leaner cost base apparently makes all this possible.

CTO Tareq Amin claimed that the operating costs of Rakuten Mobile's network were "already 30% lower than that of a conventional network," despite serving some of the densest urban conurbations in the world.

In keeping with the open RAN ethos there's also vendor diversification, albeit not a massive amount. US software Altiostar, in which parent company and e-commerce giant Rakuten has a majority stake, sits alongside Airspan, Intel, NEC Corporation and Qualcomm in the supplier mix.

The upshot is that operators elsewhere, which are looking seriously at open RAN, will closely monitor the progress of Japan's open RAN gate-crasher.

Amin to that

It's an impressive achievement for Amin in a short space in time. He only moved to Japan from India, where he worked as SVP of technology development and automation at upstart Reliance Jio, in June 2018.

And aside from getting Rakuten Mobile up and running within two years since taking on the CTO role, he has proven adept at evangelizing abroad the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP), which packages all the system integration learnings in Japan as something approaching a template for other operators to follow.

Enrique Blanco, CTIO of Telefónica, appears to be a Rakuten Mobile admirer. In September, Telefónica signed a MoU with Rakuten Mobile with a view to deepening their open RAN collaboration.

At the MoU's signing, Blanco said Telefónica had plans to run pilots of open RAN technology during 2020 and 2021, as a "precursor to a massive deployment in one of our main cities, our main operations" in the first quarter of 2022.

He predicted that, between 2022 and 2025, 50% of the operator's upgrades to radio sites would employ open RAN technologies.

"This is not a wish, this is not a hope," maintained Blanco. "Rakuten has demonstrated that this is a fact."

But 2020 was not the year of open RAN

Despite Rakuten Mobile's progress, wider industry doubts remain about the extent of open RAN cost and performance advantages, if any, compared with offerings from "monolithic vendors."

Rakuten Mobile's 5G speeds were a lot slower than its rivals at launch, and coverage of the next-gen tech was limited, although Amin maintains these issues will be quickly resolved.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Gabriel Brown, principal analyst at Heavy Reading, thinks 2021 rather than 2020 may be a more defining year for open RAN, although he did not expect (like Blanco) widespread take-up of the tech until four or five years' time.

Speaking to Light Reading's Phil Harvey, Brown maintained that "what comes out of the silicon ecosystem next year is important to support open RAN in terms of how it will impact on performance and cost, and how practical it will be to build."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE