Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Profits up, 5G flat at China's largest telcos

News Analysis Robert Clark 10/25/2022
Comment (0)


The latest numbers from China's two biggest telcos reveal that right now, not even 5G at massive scale can grow profits.

Over the first three quarters this year, China Mobile reported earnings of 98.5 billion Chinese yuan (US$13.6 billion), with double digit growth in both profit and revenue. China Telecom boosted revenue 9.6% and income 5.2%.

The companies' Q3 numbers were equally buoyant, yet growth in mobile services – their biggest segment – was several points below total revenue growth. China Telecom's mobile service revenue advanced 5.6%, and while China Mobile didn't break out mobile service numbers, total service revenue increased 8.3%, also short of the total growth.

China Mobile, China Telecom post strong Q3 results but with little help from their huge 5G deployments. Source: Grid Scheduler on Flickr (public domain)
China Mobile, China Telecom post strong Q3 results but with little help from their huge 5G deployments.
Source: Grid Scheduler on Flickr
(public domain)

But the most revealing number is average revenue per user (ARPU). It's going nowhere.

China Mobile's ARPU of 50.7 yuan ($6.98) is down 1.6 yuan since June 30 and has crept up just 1% in the past year. Three years ago, just prior to the commercial start of 5G, it was 50.2 yuan ($6.91).

China Telecom has traveled a similar journey, with mobile ARPU actually contracting from 46.1 yuan in December 2018 ($6.34) to 45.5 today ($6.26).

Meager return on giant network

Of course, these state-controlled Chinese operators have a different mission from their private sector counterparts. They're directed to offer low prices to ramp up 5G adoption – a national goal – while at the same time improving speed and network performance.

Even so, having built out the world's largest 5G network (2.1 million basestations and counting), this is a meager return.

It's obviously not for lack of users. Whether counting the '5G package' number, which includes 4G network users on 5G data packages, or actual 5G customers, they are working off a hefty installed base.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said the total number of 5G network users was 475 million at the end of July. China Mobile alone had 292 million 5G network customers on September 30, accounting for just over half of its total 5G subscriber base of 557 million.

However, even those eye-watering numbers aren't enough to generate a serious return from consumer 5G at this stage.

Enterprise 5G looks more promising. None of the operators have broken out their numbers, but it is clear that they are deploying it on a significant scale. China Unicom, for example, said it had 2,785 5G private network deployments at the end of September.

Digital enterprise drives growth

It's China's transition to enterprise digital services – cloud, data center, digital transformation and 5G – that has become the big growth driver for Chinese operators. Indeed, China Telecom's digital enterprise revenue grew 17% to 85.6 billion yuan ($11.8 billion), with cloud revenue doubling, while China Mobile's enterprise and cloud services grew 40% to 68.5 billion yuan ($9.4 billion).

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

The other major contributor for China Mobile was handset sales, with the giant operator enjoying a 36% uplift to 103 billion yuan ($14.2 billion).

But the China 5G story is the same as everywhere else – users and networks are there, but they await a device, a business model or an application that will generate revenue and engagement.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5G Voice in a nutshell. Learn it in 5 minutes!
Transforming Singapore's future with 5G: Singtel - the first and most powerful 5G standalone network in Singapore
The recipe for 5G slicing success: Far EasTone and Ericsson's world-first 5G end-to-end multiple network slicing trial
Canada’s 5G future: How Rogers deployed Canada's first 5G standalone network
Why IMS Needs to be "Any Cloud-Native"
5G: The Race Can’t Be Won Without The Crew Onboard
Digital Marketplace: The New Telecom Frontier
Network Optimization: Non-Real-Time RIC Trial Analysis
Vendor Interoperability with Service-Based Architecture
The Outlook for Open vRAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
800G Pluggable MSA Announces a Demo of 800G-LR4 Transceiver Prototype By Huawei
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE