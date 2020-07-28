Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Philippines' Duterte threatens PLDT, Globe with expropriation

News Analysis Robert Clark 7/28/2020
Comment (0)

In yet another sign of the growing politicization of telecoms, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened the two incumbent telcos with expropriation.

Speaking at the annual state of the nation address Monday, the populist leader put PLDT and Globe Telecom on notice if they don't improve service levels by December.

"If you are not ready to improve, I might just as well close all of you and revert back to the [fixed-]line telephone," he said in his address.

"I will take that and expropriate it for the government."

The threat might be vague, but Duterte's record shows it shouldn't be taken lightly.

Investors certainly aren't taking it lightly. The stock prices of PLDT and Globe both dropped in early morning trading in Manila.

Four years ago, Duterte threatened to "go to China" if the operators didn't get better – which is what he did. He struck a deal with President Xi Jinping, awarding China Telecom a license in partnership with businessman Dennis Uy under the brand Dito Telecommunity.

Earlier this year Duterte terminated the license of 67-year-old TV network ABS-CBN, another favorite target of his (the network continues to broadcast on a temporary license).

Like the owners of PLDT and Globe, ABS-CBN are among the handful of wealthy families that dominate the Philippines economy.

Calling on the Globe and PLDT to "improve the services before December," Duterte added that if it's just a question of capitalization or cash, they should "look for it."

As it happens, the duo are among the most profitable operators in the region, with EBITDA margins of above 50%, which is ten percentage points above most other telcos.

China Telecom's partner Uy is not one of the oligarchs but is a friend of Duterte from the south.

In contrast to the big two operators, his companies have enjoyed a stock market pop in the wake of Duterte's speech.

But Dito has its own troubles because of the $5 billion cost of the rollout and the difficulty in site acquisition.

It has missed multiple rollout targets, although chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said yesterday it was on track to meet its current start date of March 2021.

In response to Duterte, Globe Telecom acknowledged the need to improve service, citing its $1.2 billion capex program this year.

But it also highlighted the "long drawn permitting process" that has "hampered cellsite builds and laying down of fiber to homes."

PLDT has made no comment.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation: Enable a New Collaboration Model Across the Telco Ecosystem
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE