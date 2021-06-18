Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Open RAN a lifeline for emerging market telcos

News Analysis Robert Clark 6/18/2021
Comment (0)

The ardent debates around open RAN have obscured the reality that many of the biggest proponents of the new architecture are in the developing world.

Telecom Infra Projects (TIP) data shows that most of the open RAN projects around the world are in emerging markets, with telcos such as Airtel, China Mobile, Vodacom, Telkomsel and Telefónica all either trialing or deploying O-RAN solutions.

So it is instructive to see how a small developing economy telco approaches the concept.

Opening up rural areas: Open RAN could be a lifeline for remote and hard-to-reach regions in emerging markets like Indonesia. (Source: Shayan Ghiasvand on Unsplash)
Opening up rural areas: Open RAN could be a lifeline for remote and hard-to-reach regions in emerging markets like Indonesia.
(Source: Shayan Ghiasvand on Unsplash)

A friend in open RAN

Navdeep Sharma, vice president, technology planning at Indonesia's Smartfren, says the operator believes O-RAN can help it achieve its targets of affordably connecting remote villages and supporting the national industry modernization program.

Smartfren is the smallest in the large but oversupplied Indonesian market. It has around 30 million subscribers, which is less than 10% of the market, and its lack of financial scale means it also struggles to compete on network scale.

It has taken note of the O-RAN calculations made by other operators, Sharma says. For example, Rakuten estimates it can save 40% on opex and 30% on capex, while China Mobile thinks it can take out more than half of opex.

But every service provider has its own distinctive requirements, so Smartfren has just issued an RFP to work through the potential O-RAN benefits.

Speaking at Light Reading's Asia Tech Digital Symposium on Thursday, Sharma said like other operators the company needed to increase its yield per bit of traffic and to meet rising customer experience expectations.

But it also needed to aid in the national effort to improve remote connectivity across the archipelago of 6,000 inhabited islands. Around 12,500 of Indonesia's 83,000 villages have no Internet access.

Remote control

The challenge is the disparity in requirements in different geographies – huge capacity and throughput in Jakarta, basic coverage and minimal capacity in the villages.

"With open RAN we can work out under different designs and architectures and optimize capex and opex."

Smartfren believes the open RAN topology can give greater flexibility and improved ROI, enabling it to extend to more villages.

Want to know more about open RAN? Check out our dedicated open RAN channel here on Light Reading.

It should be able to connect a single rural site through microwave backhaul and, by combining some elements, eliminate the eNode B.

Smartfren's other task is to support the Indonesian government's industry 4.0 plan, which targets key sectors such as autos and food production.

As well as providing high-speed and low-latency connectivity, it believes the open 5G supply chain can foster domestic ecosystems among hardware and software suppliers and integrators.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE