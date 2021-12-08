NTT offers private 5G NaaS platform to multinationals

Japan's NTT has launched what it claims is the first "globally available" private LTE/5G network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform. It is dubbed, somewhat blandly, as NTT P5G.

Mondelēz International, a US snacks company with a presence in over 150 countries, looks to have already signed up. Javier Polit, chief information and global digital services officer at the US multinational, talked glowingly about both the Japanese telecoms group and its 5G NaaS offering.

"As a key partner in our digital transformation journey, NTT has an impressive track record of building and supporting new technologies that help CxOs solve critical business challenges," he said.

"NTT's unique approach to private 5G offerings provides the kind of agility and insight that we will need to further accelerate our business."

It was unclear from Polit's prepared remarks, however, if Mondelēz International was an active user of NTT P5G and, if it was, in which countries.

Beyond the network

NTT boasted that the new platform, which appears to fall under the wing of NTT Ltd – the group's long-distance and international arm – has a "complete end-to-end stack of services that goes beyond the network."

According to NTT, the design of NTT P5G integrates security, control, and privacy, and provides performance and cost benefits "with a clear ROI." The platform runs on a cloud-native architecture and apparently can be delivered via cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.

Names of collaborators were not disclosed in the official announcement. The only (vague) nod to ecosystem-building was that NTT P5G was "pre-integrated with leading network and software partners."

Mention was made, too, of NTT's "patent-pending" MicroSlicing technology, which purportedly "allows mission-critical apps to leverage the advantages of private 5G."

Work in progress

Development of the NaaS platform comes under the purview of Shahid Ahmed, EVP and "global leader" of NTT's New Ventures and Innovation division.

He was apparently appointed specifically to "pioneer" the P5G service portfolio, drive digital transformation among enterprise clients and "deepen ecosystem collaboration."

Want to know more about private networks? Check out our dedicated private networks content channel here on Light Reading.

Ahmed's CV includes "leadership roles" at Accenture, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Sprint

"Our NTT P5G offering supports many of the CxO requirements today, and we will continue to invest in P5G as enterprise adoption evolves," he said.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading