Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Now Nissan veers away from the Apple Car

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 2/15/2021
Comment (0)

Apple's talks with Nissan about creating a self-driving car together have broken up after a row over branding.

Nissan balked at a request the cars carry the Apple brand, objecting to being downgraded into a mere hardware supplier.

Claims that "discussions did not advance to senior management levels" have met with some derision.

Off course: Looks like Nissan's road to the Apple car has hit some rough terrain. (Source: Nissan)
Off course: Looks like Nissan's road to the Apple car has hit some rough terrain.
(Source: Nissan)

"How does that work? Nissan gets a call from the hottest tech company in the world and a middle-manager says "Nah, not gonna tell the CEO," Economist correspondent Stanley Pignal wrote on Twitter.

Investors frowned somewhat at the news: Nissan shares fell immediately afterward by 3.7%, as the Nikkei 225 overall rose by 1.4%.

Don't get Foxconned

Tim Cook's company continues to scour for a carmaker partner, but must overcome automakers' fears of becoming the "Foxconn of the auto industry."

Half of the world's iPhones are made at a sprawling factory complex in Zhengzhou, in north-east China, owned by Taiwan-based Foxconn.

Apple's interest in entering the auto industry dates back to 2014.

It has tested driverless technologies in California for several years, though with somewhat less luck than its would-be autonomous vehicle rivals.

Apple admitted last week its back-up drivers had to intervene, on average, every 145 miles.

For Alphabet's Waymo and GM's Cruise, the equivalent figure is nearly once every 30,000 miles.

South Korea's Hyundai also recently made, then retracted, a statement saying it was in talks with Apple.

Under that arrangement, Apple would use Hyundai's E-GMP platform for its electric vehicle, and Hyundai-owned Kia for its US-based manufacturing.

It may be resurrected but in any event is unlikely to produce a vehicle before 2025.

Cupertino is keen to make its cars in America, after it has met with criticisms for producing most of its devices in Asia.

A car crash of a deal

Getting to an Apple car has been a long, bumpy road before Nissan applied the brakes.

The tech giant's deep pockets make a stark contrast with the cash-strapped auto industry &ndash: Apple's market capitalization is $2.27 trillion; Nissan's, for example, is $23.44 billion. That's 1% of Apple's.

"Still, we are not afraid," Volkswagen's Chief Executive Herbert Diess tells Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

It is "logical" that Apple should seek to build on its strengths in battery technology, software and design, he admits.

Shut up and drive

The attractions of the trillion-dollar car sector are clear, with 74.9 million cars sold globally in 2019 (the number slipped to 63.7 million in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic).

But carmakers who have invested sunk costs into design and facilities are likely to feel their industry "is not a typical tech-sector that you could take over at a single stroke", says Diess.

While Tesla has shown the appeal of a software-focused electric car, it took Elon Musk's company until 2020 to break into the black. And that didn't come from car sales, but from selling carbon credits to other automakers.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on Light Reading.

Without $1.6 billion of its 2020 income that came from selling carbon credits to more polluting carmakers, Tesla would have made a loss last year. It made just $721 million from selling actual Teslas.

Apple is unlikely to be discouraged out of the market.

Other potential partners could include Canada's Magna International, which assembles automobiles for brands including Jaguar's I-Pace electric sports utility vehicle.

France's Renault might be a good fit, with its massive idle capacity in Europe and experience in contract manufacturing.

And Apple has been snaffling up patents and poaching staff from Tesla.

The iCar will surely turn up one day but, for the moment, it has the feel of an Uber which is always on its way, but not quite ever here.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Small cell densification for 5G
Which Path to Convergence Is Right for You?
Helping FTTx Networks Like Yours
Beamformer Antenna Technology
Dual-Mode 5G Core: TCO Benefits
Building a New World - Evolution From EPC to 5G Core 2.0
DDoS Trends Report
The Challenge of 5G Security
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE