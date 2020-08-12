Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Nokia trumpets standalone 5G role at SoftBank

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 12/8/2020
Comment (0)

Nokia announced an expansion of its relationship with SoftBank Corp. after the Japan-based telco decided to use cloud-native, 5G core technology from the Finnish vendor in its standalone 5G network.

Nokia already supplies 5G radio access network (RAN) technology to SoftBank after being selected as a strategic 5G partner last year. The telco has also opted to use both standalone 5G core and 5G RAN technology from Sweden's Ericsson, which was named as SoftBank's primary 5G RAN supplier in May 2019.

Mobile conversion: Huawei's loss is Nokia's gain, as SoftBank picks its 5G core. (Source: Steven Vance on Flickr CC2.0)
Mobile conversion: Huawei's loss is Nokia's gain, as SoftBank picks its 5G core.
(Source: Steven Vance on Flickr CC2.0)

By choosing Ericsson and Nokia, SoftBank moved away from its longstanding supplier, Huawei.

SoftBank launched 5G services in March this year, alongside established rivals KDDI and NTT DoCoMo. In April 2020, SoftBank and KDDI established a joint venture, 5G Japan Corporation, to promote the rapid buildout of 5G networks in Japan's rural areas.

Upstart operator Rakuten Mobile then launched 5G services in September 2020 following the deployment of its 4G network in June. The newcomer has sparked global interest because of its strategy of deploying a cloud-based telecom network from the outset.

Price war?

There are now indications that Japan's mobile operators are in the early stages of a potentially massive pricing war following the arrival of Rakuten, especially as the latter accelerates its network rollout.

NTT DoCoMo has already announced it will sell 20GB of 5G data for around $29 per month, around half of what SoftBank and KDDI charge.

It's not yet clear how SoftBank will respond. The operator is launching a cheaper 20GB plan under its budget Ymobile brand, but at around $43 it still costs more than DoCoMo's offer under its main brand.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Nokia, meanwhile, has been highlighting what the operator's new standalone 5G network will enable, including advanced services such as virtual, augmented and mixed reality, fixed wireless access, video surveillance and analytics, cloud robotics and connected vehicles.

SoftBank has also cited AR/VR and cloud gaming as key services for its 5G network.

Keiichi Makizono, senior vice president and CIO of SoftBank, confidently predicted that the new 5G core solution "will catapult us into the next phase of our 5G transition."

SoftBank, which provides mobile, fixed-line and e-commerce services and is now only 40% owned by the troubled SoftBank Group, reported a mixed set of results for the first six months to end-September 2020 in what has been a challenging year. While total revenue increased by 2.3%, revenue in the consumer segment was 2.6% lower.

The operator also pointed to changes ahead, including plans by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC) to create a "fair competitive mobile market environment," further strengthening of government policies to promote competition, and increased competition from virtual mobile players.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE