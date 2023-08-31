Nokia rolls out Interleaved Passive Active Antennas for Globe Telecom across Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Nokia today announced that it is deploying its state-of-the-art, modular Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) for Globe Telecom, Inc, across the southern islands of the Philippines. The move will help to accelerate 5G deployment in the region.

Nokia's advanced IPAA+, has a light, modular design and supports all 5G frequency bands in a single compact antenna including the 2.6 GHz spectrum band. Nokia's IPAA+ inherently has the capability to support other bands, which means investments are protected. They will enable Globe Telecom to accelerate and simplify 4G/5G rollouts, while also delivering higher level of network efficiency and performance, as well as faster return on investment.

Service providers face the challenge of finding additional space on towers and rooftops to add 5G antennas. Nokia's IPAA+ accelerates the deployment of 5G by addressing this physical issue. Nokia's new IPAA+ is the size and weight of a standard multiband antenna and makes it easier and faster for service providers to deploy their 5G networks through just a simple antenna swap. Combining the 4G passive and 5G active antennas together into a compact solution can also help lower site rental costs and make the acquisition of sites faster.

Nokia and Globe's engineering team also successfully trialed a Globe Telecom-specific variant of the IPAA+ in the field. The field test was carried out in Tantangan, South Cotabato in the island of Mindanao, making Globe Telecom the first operator in the world to successfully test the 2.6 GHz IPAA+ variant.

