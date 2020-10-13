Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Nokia bags 5G small-cell deal with Chunghwa Telecom

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 10/13/2020
Comment (0)

Nokia grabbed another 5G deal in Taiwan, this time with Chunghwa Telecom (CHT). The small-cell contract award comes hard on the heels of 5G wins with Taiwan Mobile and Asia-Pacific Telecom (APT), as well as a 5G RAN contract from CHT earlier in the year.

CHT is also buying RAN equipment from Ericsson, and using the Swedish supplier as its sole provider of 5G core equipment (Ericsson is mopping up a fair bit of 5G business in Taiwan, too). But the operator opted for Nokia when it came to a 5G non-standalone (NSA) small cells solution: the AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR), for better indoor coverage and capacity, and the AirScale micro RRH, for outdoor and urban hot spots. Coverage is aimed at specific areas, such as business and tourist districts.

Nokia says deployment has already started, and that around 140 5G small cells are in place. The extent and timing of future rollouts were not made clear, but deployment will apparently "complement" CHT's existing base of over 2,500 sets of 4G small cells.

CHT is clearly a big fan of the Finnish vendor's small-cell kit. "We are an existing customer of Nokia's 4G small cells portfolio and had no hesitation in also adopting their 5G products for the first wave of deployment," enthused Dr Max Chen, president of CHT's mobile division.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Nokia's contract with Taiwan Mobile, estimated to be worth a hefty €400 million ($449.6 million), sees the Finnish vendor supply 5G RAN, core and IMS solutions. The APT deal covers both 5G RAN and core, although the contract value was not disclosed.

FarEasTone, one of Taiwan’s "big three" mobile network operators – the other two are CHT and Taiwan Mobile – awarded Ericsson a 5G RAN contract in March.

Ton up

Helped no doubt by Huawei's loosening grip on 5G markets outside of China, Nokia recently announced that it signed 17 new 5G commercial deals in the third quarter, taking its total tally up to 100.

The Finnish vendor also claimed to have notched up a total of 160 "commercial 5G engagements," which include paid trials.

Arguably its biggest 5G win during Q3 was a major deal with BT, the UK telco incumbent, which will see it replace Huawei in parts of the operator's radio access network and make it, Nokia says, BT's largest network supplier.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE