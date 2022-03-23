Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

NBN's fixed wireless access, satellite networks get $555M boost

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/23/2022
Comment (0)

Australia's NBN will get a A$750 million (US$555 million) boost to upgrade fixed wireless and satellite networks.

The federal government announced Tuesday that it will tip an extra A$480 million into the national broadband project, with NBN Co. adding another A$270 million.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said that the upgrades mean up to 1 million premises in regional and remote areas will have access to faster FWA speeds or higher satellite data limits.

The upgrade means all FWA customers will be able to access speeds of up to 100 Mbps. (Source: STRINGER Image/Alamy Stock Photo)
The upgrade means all FWA customers will be able to access speeds of up to 100 Mbps.
(Source: STRINGER Image/Alamy Stock Photo)

The fresh investment comes as NBN has just completed its initial rollout, connecting 8.4 million premises mostly with a mix of copper, fiber and HFC. Together, FWA and satellite account for around 10% of connections, mainly in rural areas.

It is also just two months before a national election, with the NBN project continuing to attract controversy because of its high cost and moderate performance. Despite the scale of the rollout, backed by A$27 billion in government loans, Australia ranks 65th in the Speedtest global index.

Need for speed

NBN Co. said that it would use the new funding to "5G-enable its network of more than 2,200 fixed wireless infrastructure sites and more than 22,000 cells in semi-rural areas and across regional and remote Australia."

The upgrade means that all FWA customers will be able to access speeds of up to 100 Mbps, with 250 Mbps available to 85% of customers, Fletcher said.

The NBN fixed wireless footprint will expand by up to 50%, enabling an extra 120,000 premises to convert to FWA from the congested Sky Muster satellite service. This would reduce Sky Muster's load and allow it to raise its monthly data caps.

The FWA upgrade was a recommendation of the recently-completed independent review of regional telecommunications. The government says that further measures will be announced in coming weeks.

Timing is everything

Consultant Paul Budde said that with the election looming, it was predictable that the government would put more cash into the "under-performing" NBN.

He said that the extra cash would certainly address the main shortcoming of the fixed-wireless and satellite networks, which was their lack of capacity.

While this is good news for regional consumers "desperately waiting for better NBN services," he cautioned that additional capacity could quickly be absorbed "if people take up the opportunity and will use these networks more, which I most certainly expect."

"Because of the often poor service, usage has been relatively low among those users as they couldn't be bothered with the slow services they received. These people are going to use the NBN more and for higher quality services," he said.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

He said that the regional review noted that the NBN needed to tackle the underlying strategic issues of rural broadband services.

"Just throwing money to the network is not enough. We need to much better map the blackspots, the uncovered areas, the marginal areas of the service footprints," he said.

Budde said that the extra investment meant NBN's Sky Muster satellite service would be more competitive against LEOsat services such as Starlink, which is about to launch commercial service (see Telstra, OneWeb cue LEOsat partnership for Australia and Pacific).

"The upgrades will start reaching the speed levels of the LEOs at much lower costs, so customers will vote with their wallets."

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Outlook for Open vRAN
QCT Introduces New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace.
QCT CU/DU Solutions to Optimize Open RAN Deployments
End-to-End Enterprise 5G Solutions Powered by QCT
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
The Role of C-band in 5G
5G Timing and Synchronization Handbook for TDD Deployment
Evolution of the BNG in Asia and Oceania
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE