Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsOptical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Symposium
Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Masa Son (of God) and the valley of coronavirus

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 5/21/2020
Comment (0)

Just when you thought Masayoshi Son's megalomania had reached its zenith, the Japanese billionaire goes and likens himself to Jesus. He was also misunderstood, the SoftBank CEO reportedly said this week, after investors squared up to him like a cohort of Roman soldiers about his spurious claims to be a miracle worker. Now look at Christ, with his 2.5 billion followers, Son (of God) seemed to imply.

That's all true, Masa, but Jesus, unlike you, didn't rack up an $18 billion loss on dodgy bets. And making a lucrative return for the Saudi royal family or other Vision Fund investors lacks the popular appeal of turning water into wine or raising someone from the dead. That the SoftBank CEO, in a spare part of his addled brain, entertains thoughts of a Sonist cult is surely a reason for investors to flee.

More came during one of the most bizarre exchanges ever witnessed between a CEO and analysts. SoftBank's earnings updates usually have a Sermon-on-the-Mount quality, as Son preaches to the crowd about the "singularity," the idea that artificial intelligence will eventually turn us into slaves. This one featured a lengthy discourse about unicorns - $1 billion startups - falling into the "valley of coronavirus." There was even a slide image of a real valley into which actual unicorns had plunged, although it looked more like someone had dug a trench in a hill, perhaps for one of SoftBank's fiber-optic cables. On the other side, one unicorn had mysteriously sprouted wings and flown out of the duct.

Source: SoftBank.
Source: SoftBank.

"Our unicorns are facing serious challenges against the background of coronavirus outbreak, but I believe that some of them will fly over the valley of coronavirus and go beyond and fly high," intoned Son, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. You couldn't make this stuff up even if you had ingested lethal quantities of the strongest hallucinogen known to man.

The pandemic, of course, takes much of the blame for epic losses on companies such as Uber, developer of the world-famous ride-hailing app, and WeWork, a real estate business masquerading as some kind of technology firm. But long before the valley of coronavirus there was the sewer of foul-smelling investments. WeWork needed a $9.5 billion bailout last year, when corona was still just a brand of Mexican lager. Uber lost $8.5 billion in its last fiscal year.

Throughout all of this, Son has dismissed sales and profits as unimportant measures of business success. Shareholder value, a made-up metric defined as the equity value of holdings minus interest-bearing net debt, is all that really counts, he tells his audience. On that basis, it was 23 trillion Japanese yen ($213.6 billion) at the end of last year. Rising debts have now wiped JPY1.4 trillion ($13 billion) off that figure. "It was not like a 30% decline," pleaded Son.

The upshot, though, is that investments will no longer be channeled into the original $100 billion Vision Fund. Like the movie sequel you've always dreaded, a Vision Fund 2 will appear without the marketing fanfare that accompanied the original spectacle. SoftBank will fund that alone, for the time being, because the performance of the original was "not that great," Son told analysts in response to questions.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

SoftBank may have much further to sink. Even if some of its unicorns can magically sprout wings and escape the valley of coronavirus, Son estimates that 15 of the 88 Vision Fund companies may go bankrupt. His hope is that another 15 will enjoy success and save his reputation as a canny investor. Right now, that is wearing very thin and seems to rest largely on the $20 million investment he made 20 years ago in a little-known Chinese company called Alibaba. Today, the ecommerce giant is valued at roughly $564 billion.

More recently, Son has appeared to have a deficit of business acumen to match SoftBank's losses. In an attempt to revive its balance sheet, SoftBank was today reported to be eyeing the sale of a 5% stake in its Japanese wireless business. This followed news it was trying to flog a part of its stake in the new-look T-Mobile US, after that operator's recently concluded merger with SoftBank-controlled Sprint.

Son's main attraction these days is as an entertainment rival to Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO who smokes weed on podcasts, named his child after an algebraic formula and vents on Twitter with Trumpian flair. After comparing himself to Jesus, Son has set Musk a very high bar.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Huawei is running short of friends, but it still has options

The latest US attack follows efforts by several European operators to cut their dependence on Huawei and poses the biggest threat so far to the Chinese vendor.

BT still stands for bloated telecom

Two years after announcing plans for 13,000 job cuts, the UK telecom operator looks as flabby and legacy-burdened as ever.

The political hijacking of open RAN

Open RAN was supposed to be about cost savings and innovation, but it is increasingly – and misguidedly – about shutting out the Chinese.

Openreach still has a Huawei problem

Too much Chinese equipment in the UK's biggest full-fiber network will force Openreach to make changes at a difficult time.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE