Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

Malaysia national 5G network: Harder than it looks

News Analysis Robert Clark 11/12/2021
Comment (0)

The single national network is an attractive concept but inevitably brings a whole new set of problems; just ask anyone involved in Australia's NBN.

It's no surprise then that Malaysia's national 5G network is embroiled in yet another flap.

The Malaysian SWN, or single wholesale network, is notable for two reasons: it's the only one of its kind, and operators are reluctant to go along with it.

Flagging issues: Malaysia's single national network is attractive - but brings a whole new set of problems; just ask anyone involved in Australia's NBN. (Source: mkjr_ on Unsplash)
Flagging issues: Malaysia's single national network is attractive - but brings a whole new set of problems; just ask anyone involved in Australia's NBN.
(Source: mkjr_ on Unsplash)

In the latest controversy, Reuters reported Wednesday that none of the incumbent operators has been willing to accept the wholesale price terms.

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the government-owned entity created to manage the project, fired back that it has not yet issued the formal reference access offer (RAO) that contains the pricing details.

So, officially, DNB's terms have not been rejected. Operators will receive the offer next month, DNB says.

Mixed messages

But we know DNB has engaged in "extensive discussions" with the industry because it tells us so in this third party story posted to its website. One wonders what these discussions involve if not the terms and conditions of access to the SWN.

Bear in mind Malaysian authorities aren't terribly comfortable with being called out in public, so you will hardly find any direct criticism of the SWN from operators.

But you will find it from the GSMA, the global operators' body, which issued its own analysis pointing out that SWN schemes usually fail.

It's true that the SWN brings cost savings and avoids duplication, but it requires a whole new regulatory and financial framework and imposes new behavior on operators used to competing on network coverage and quality.

It also means operators could end up with stranded 4G assets incapable of being upgraded or refarmed, as Maxis, one of the biggest telcos, has warned.

Critically, the new wholesaler has to come up with its own business model. That boils down to the interconnection prices it charges retail operators and how much they are permitted to charge in return. It's a big deal for all parties - no wonder people are leaking to the press.

But it's also not clear how much the SWN will cost. When it contracted Ericsson four months ago the DNB said it would cost 11 billion ringgit over ten years.

Galloping inflation

DNB CEO Ralph Marshall now says the cost could go as high as 20 billion.

He told a local newspaper this includes 4 billion to Ericsson for network equipment, 8.5 billion to operators for network access, 1 billion ringgit each to regulator MCMC and utility company Tenaga Nasional, and 4 billion to DNB for network operations.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

The DNB has just clinched a 400 million ringgit ($96.0 million) loan working capital loan package, on top of an 800 million ringgit syndicated loan. It says it will seek an additional 1.9 billion ringgit in debt.

Even after the pricing deal is done, plenty of other big decisions need to be made. A whole new industry framework is required. The SWN is harder than it looks.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Accelerating Innovation in APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE